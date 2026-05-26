David Harbour Emerges in Rare Reunion With 'Stranger Things' Costars After 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims

Article continues below advertisement

David Harbour reunited with the cast of Stranger Things for two events held Thursday, May 21, after nearly seven months of skipping appearances with them. The actor, 51, turned up at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents Stranger Things in Los Angeles before moving on to Netflix's Stranger Things Emmys FYSEE event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Castmates Natalia Dyer, Jamie Campbell Bower and Noah Schnapp joined Harbour at both events.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown, Maya Hawke & Winona Ryder Did Not Attend

Source: MEGA David Harbour last attended the November 2025 'Stranger Things' premiere.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown, who played his adopted daughter in the 1980s-themed coming-of-age sci-fi series, did not participate in either event. Other cast members missing from the May 21 events were Maya Hawke, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Brett Gelman. Harbour last attended the show's November 2025 premiere, but missed a series finale event and its press tour. The Netflix series aired 2016-2025.

Article continues below advertisement

David Harbor & Millie Bobby Brown Backstory

Source: MEGA David Harbour received a 'harassment and bullying' claim from Millie Bobby Brown in 2024.

Brown reportedly filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour in January 2024, before filming Season 5. "There were pages and pages of accusations," a source told Daily Mail. "The investigation went on for months." However, the claims supposedly did not include any allegations of sexual misconduct. According to the legal documents, the British actress requested a “personal representative” to be present during scenes filmed with Harbour. The actor was allegedly investigated internally.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Where Does David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown's Relationship Stand Now?

Source: MEGA 'We value our friendship,' Millie Bobby Brown said of her relationship with onscreen dad David Harbour.

Still, Harbour and Brown seemingly put the rumors to rest while doing press for Stranger Things Season 5 in November 2025, praising each other in interviews and posing sweetly together for photos. “We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years,” Brown said of their bond on the red carpet. “I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.” She described reuniting with Harbour for Season 5 as "so nice" and "really exciting." “Of course I felt safe," Brown said in a clip shared on Deadline's TikTok in November 2025. "I mean, we've worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set." She continued, "We also play father and daughter so naturally, we have a closer bond than the rest because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in Season 2. David and I have a great relationship. We work really closely together in the scenes and preparing for the scenes and I really am excited to see … for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like.”

David Harbour's Challenges

Source: MEGA Lily Allen and David Harbour were married from 2020-2025.