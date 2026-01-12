Millie Bobby Brown Fights Back Tears During Last 'Stranger Things' Table Read With David Harbour Amid Claims He Bullied Her on Set

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown’s final Stranger Things table read was emotional as she rehearsed lines with on-screen father, David Harbour, following her alleged bullying claims against him. Brown, 21, and Harbour's tear-filled table read was captured during Netflix’s One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 documentary, which hit the streaming service on January 7.

Millie Bobby Brown Fought Back Tears Rehearsing Lines With David Harbour

Source: Netflix Millie Bobby Brown was visibly emotional during the final 'Stranger Things' table read.

The behind-the-scenes documentary captured Brown rehearsing a deeply heartfelt scene alongside Harbour, 50. "When you found me in the woods. I was just a kid. I was scared. I didn't understand this world. Didn't understand people, but you took me in and taught me," she recited, before looking at Harbour and pausing to collect her emotions. "You protected me. You raised me. You became my dad." Harbour met her glance for a moment, then looked away as she continued her lines.

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Was Highly Anticipated

Source: MEGA David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown appear on the Netflix hit 'Stranger Things.'

The highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things premiered on November 26, following a hiatus of more than three years. The sci-fi drama sees Brown as Eleven, a young girl with powerful psychokinetic abilities, who befriends a group of boys (Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo) in fictional Hawkins, Ind., as they fight off supernatural threats from other dimensions. Along the way, Brown’s character is adopted by Hawkins’ police chief, Jim Hopper, played by Harbour.

Millie Bobby Brown Allegedly Filed 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims Against David Harbour

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown allegedly filed bullying claims ahead of filming for 'Stranger Things' Season 5.

Complications arose a month before the Season 5 premiere after multiple outlets reported that the Enola Holmes star filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour in January 2024, prior to the start of Season 5's filming. "There were pages and pages of accusations," a source told an outlet. "The investigation went on for months." According to the legal documents, the British actress requested a “personal representative” to be present during scenes filmed with Harbour. The Gran Turismo actor allegedly was investigated internally, though the outcome isn’t clear.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Appeared United During 'Stranger Things' Press

Source: MEGA Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour seemingly held a united front while doing press for 'Stranger Things' Season 5.