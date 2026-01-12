Millie Bobby Brown Fights Back Tears During Last 'Stranger Things' Table Read With David Harbour Amid Claims He Bullied Her on Set
Jan. 12 2026, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Millie Bobby Brown’s final Stranger Things table read was emotional as she rehearsed lines with on-screen father, David Harbour, following her alleged bullying claims against him.
Brown, 21, and Harbour's tear-filled table read was captured during Netflix’s One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 documentary, which hit the streaming service on January 7.
Millie Bobby Brown Fought Back Tears Rehearsing Lines With David Harbour
The behind-the-scenes documentary captured Brown rehearsing a deeply heartfelt scene alongside Harbour, 50.
"When you found me in the woods. I was just a kid. I was scared. I didn't understand this world. Didn't understand people, but you took me in and taught me," she recited, before looking at Harbour and pausing to collect her emotions. "You protected me. You raised me. You became my dad."
Harbour met her glance for a moment, then looked away as she continued her lines.
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Was Highly Anticipated
The highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things premiered on November 26, following a hiatus of more than three years.
The sci-fi drama sees Brown as Eleven, a young girl with powerful psychokinetic abilities, who befriends a group of boys (Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo) in fictional Hawkins, Ind., as they fight off supernatural threats from other dimensions.
Along the way, Brown’s character is adopted by Hawkins’ police chief, Jim Hopper, played by Harbour.
Millie Bobby Brown Allegedly Filed 'Harassment and Bullying' Claims Against David Harbour
Complications arose a month before the Season 5 premiere after multiple outlets reported that the Enola Holmes star filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour in January 2024, prior to the start of Season 5's filming.
"There were pages and pages of accusations," a source told an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."
According to the legal documents, the British actress requested a “personal representative” to be present during scenes filmed with Harbour. The Gran Turismo actor allegedly was investigated internally, though the outcome isn’t clear.
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour Appeared United During 'Stranger Things' Press
Harbour and Brown seemingly put the rumors to rest while doing press for Stranger Things Season 5 in early November 2025, praising each other in interviews and posing sweetly together for photos.
“We’ve been doing that for the last 10 years,” Brown said of their bond on the red carpet. “I mean, we have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything.”
She described reuniting with Harbour for Season 5 as "so nice" and "really exciting."
“It was quite nostalgic because it reminded me so much of Season 2 and 3, where we’re both kind of butting heads and she’s growing up, she’s trying to find her own voice and he’s trying to parent, and that dynamic definitely comes back into play once again, and I’m really excited for people to see that,” she continued. “And I think some of people’s favorite scenes of Eleven are El and [Jim Hopper], so I’m really excited to have that come to screen once again.”