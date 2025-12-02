Millie Bobby Brown Admits Some of the 'Stranger Things' Cast Is 'Flawed' After David Harbour Bullying Allegations: There's No 'Perfect Person'

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown made some honest confessions about the cast of Stranger Things nearly one month after her bullying allegations against David Harbour surfaced. "When we're on set, I don't feel like there's any perfect person,” Brown, 21, told a news outlet in an interview published on Tuesday, December 2. “And that's what's exciting because you are able to be entirely vulnerable because we all are. And we're all entirely ourselves."

The highly anticipated fifth season of the Netflix hit premiered on Wednesday, November 25. The sci-fi drama sees Brown as Eleven, a young girl with powerful psychokinetic abilities, who befriends a group of boys (Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo) in fictional Hawkins, Ind., while they fight off supernatural threats from another dimension. Along the way, Brown’s character is adopted by Hawkins’ police chief, Jim Hopper, played by Harbour, 50.

"We're all, in our own way, outcasts," she replied when asked about her costars. "If you see or meet any of us, you'll know how strange we are in our own way. And I think that's what speaks so well to the ensemble, but also to us as individuals and us as actors." The Netflix star is proud of their quirks, calling them “the DNA of our show.” She continued, "People and audiences can feel connected to that flawed person. If you look at Robin (played by Maya Hawke) or Eleven or Hopper or Joyce [Winona Ryder], you go, 'Wow, I feel incredibly connected to this person.'”

Although Brown continues to praise the people she’s worked with since joining the series at just 10 years old, it was reported in October that the Enola Holmes star filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour in January 2024, before filming for Season 5 began. "There were pages and pages of accusations," a source told an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

