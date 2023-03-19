Hot Mama! See Mindy Kaling's Incredible Transformation Over The Years: Photos
Mindy Kaling showed off her fit figure at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 17, sparking endless compliments from fans — but the road to being comfortable with her body herself hasn't been an easy one for the talented television personality.
Kaling has been open about struggles with her self image and her relationship with dieting growing up.
The Office star admitted in her 2011 memoir, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, that she went on a crash diet in high school that resulted in her losing 30 pounds in only two months after being told she would "be really pretty" if she lost weight.
"Suddenly I was freezing all the time, like those skinny girls in movie theaters are always complaining about, and needed to sleep with an extra wool blanket. My face thinned out, and my belly went away," she wrote. "I thought [my bully] Duante would finally leave me alone, but he didn’t."
However, The Mindy Project alum confessed she's learned balance and moderation as she's gotten older when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
"I'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every day. I just am really for the first time in my life, trying moderation, and I love it," she explained in an interview last year. "Sometimes I'll be like, 'Well, I have four different times today where I have ten minutes so let's just walk instead of sitting down and checking Instagram.' ... I'm now just deciding that I'm going to be a more active person all the time."
Scroll through the gallery below to see Mindy Kaling's amazing transformation.
June 2019
Kaling sported a sparkly, off-the-shoulder, black dress in June 2019.
November 2019
Later that year, the Late Night star dazzled in an A-line Oscar de la Renta piece at the Baby2Baby Gala.
February 2020
Kaling looked perfect in purple at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
November 2021
The actress was beautiful in a unique, black and white dress and Le Vian earrings at the Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala in late 2021.
November 2022
Kaling showcased her toned legs at the 13th Annual Governors Awards in November 2022.
February 2023
The award-winning writer rocked a plunging, strapless gown at the 34th Annual Producer's Guild Awards in February.
March 2023
Kaling stunned in shimmering gold at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this month.