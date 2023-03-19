Hot Mama! See Mindy Kaling's Incredible Transformation Over The Years: Photos

Mindy Kaling showed off her fit figure at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 17, sparking endless compliments from fans — but the road to being comfortable with her body herself hasn't been an easy one for the talented television personality.

Kaling has been open about struggles with her self image and her relationship with dieting growing up.

The Office star admitted in her 2011 memoir, Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, that she went on a crash diet in high school that resulted in her losing 30 pounds in only two months after being told she would "be really pretty" if she lost weight.

"Suddenly I was freezing all the time, like those skinny girls in movie theaters are always complaining about, and needed to sleep with an extra wool blanket. My face thinned out, and my belly went away," she wrote. "I thought [my bully] Duante would finally leave me alone, but he didn’t."