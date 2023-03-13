Mindy Kaling Looks Absolutely Stunning As She Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss At 2023 Oscars: See Photos
And the Oscar for most shocking red carpet appearance goes to ... Mindy Kaling!
The Office star turned heads as she arrived at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.
Kaling absolutely stunned in a goddess white ensemble — which showcased her flattering figure after the actress lost more than 40 pounds throughout the last few years.
The Mindy Project creator was all smiles in a breathtaking Vera Wang gown. The iconic look featured a floor-length silhouette, a sheer-paneled corset and detached sleeves, all of which perfectly hugged her gorgeous physique.
Kaling opted for minimalistic red carpet glam, styling her luscious locks in a half-up hairdo while keeping her makeup toned down with neutral shades and a slightly dramatic cat-eye detail.
Fans of the Never Have I Ever actress quickly flocked to Twitter to drool over Kaling's spectacular appearance.
"Wow she looks incredible," one fan gushed, as another added, "OUU SHE LOOKS GOOD."
Others mocked Kaling's noticeably slimmed-down frame, as they poked fun at ongoing rumors she used weight-loss drugs in order to achieve her desired shape.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Mario Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet At The 2023 Oscars: See Photos
- Mindy Kaling Claps Back At Fans After They Claim She Didn't Eat Pizza & Wings In New Photo: 'This Is Not My Issue'
- Putting In Their Two Cents! Howard Stern, Mindy Kaling & More Hilarious Celeb Reactions To The 'GMA' Scandal: Photos
"Barely recognizable compared to her days in The Office," someone snubbed, while an additional individual quipped, "She got that Ozempic glow."
The 2023 Oscars host, Jimmy Kimmel, even joined in on trolling recent attention toward celebrities that are suspected to be using Ozempic to lose weight.
"Everybody looks so great," the talk show host expressed during his opening monologue. "When I look around this room, I can't help but wonder if Ozempic is right for me."
Despite incessant criticism toward how exactly Kaling dropped so many pounds, the 43-year-old previously opened up about how she lost so much weight.
“I eat what I like to eat. If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it," Kaling revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2022.
"I wish there was something more juicy or dynamic about the way that I’ve lost a little bit of weight, but that’s the way I’ve done it," she concluded.
Kaling noted her weight-loss journey began after she gave birth to her second child — son Spencer, 2 — in September 2020.
The stunning celebrity additionally has a 5-year-old daughter, Katherine.