Miranda Cosgrove's Childhood Acting Career Was A 'Good Learning Experience' But It Came At A Cost

It's not easy being a child star, just ask Miranda Cosgrove.

Cosgrove was 14-years-old when the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly premiered. Now, at 29, the star is reflecting on her time in front of the camera and how challenging it can be for young artists.

"It's hard when you're a kid and you go to school and all your friends are like, 'What did you do this weekend?' and you're like, 'I shot this episode of my TV show,'" Cosgrove shared. "You have to be careful because you don't want to be too self-absorbed."