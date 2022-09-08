Miranda Cosgrove's Childhood Acting Career Was A 'Good Learning Experience' But It Came At A Cost
It's not easy being a child star, just ask Miranda Cosgrove.
Cosgrove was 14-years-old when the Nickelodeon sitcom iCarly premiered. Now, at 29, the star is reflecting on her time in front of the camera and how challenging it can be for young artists.
"It's hard when you're a kid and you go to school and all your friends are like, 'What did you do this weekend?' and you're like, 'I shot this episode of my TV show,'" Cosgrove shared. "You have to be careful because you don't want to be too self-absorbed."
Throughout iCarly's a six-season run from 2007 to 2012, it was Cosgrove's job to balance her life as a regular child attending school and as an actress. Despite the challenging journey, the School of Rock star is grateful that she had that "good learning experience" where she was taught how to deal with the pressure.
Cosgrove opened up on her experiences with social media as a young celebrity, confessing she'd ignore all the nice comments to look for the mean ones. "I would be going through for awhile and be like, 'Oh, found it!'" she said.
What was even more strange for the multiple Kids' Choice Awards winner was how it all blended in to become just another experience that she didn't realize the full weight of until she was an adult. "I was more just kind of living my life," she said.
"When I was really young, I would go in to write songs and the different people I was co-writing with would be like, 'What's the craziest thing that happened with a guy you were dating recently?'" she revealed. "And I'd be thinking, 'I don't know,' I didn't really have any crazy stories because I wasn't really having a real high school or middle school experience."
Normalcy came with college. Her "whole life changed, but it was awesome." The "Kissin' U" singer said. "I made a lot of friends and I got to just take classes that I was interested in. I tried photography and I ended up majoring in psychology and it was just a really solid, good experience."
Cosgrove's comments come one month after her iCarly costar Jennette McCurdy, 30, debuted her memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, which details her challenges in the entertainment industry as a child star.
Cosgrove shared her past experience with acting on Monday, September 5, episode of the "Reign With Josh Smith" podcast.