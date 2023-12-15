11 of Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's Cutest Moments Together
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Had a Nature Date
On September 13, Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, enjoyed time off when they visited Switzerland. The police officer shared snaps from the outing, including a selfie showing their bright smiles as he wrapped his arm around her.
"From the lake town of Lucerne to the mountain town of Gstaad, Switzerland was simply stunning," he captioned the post.
They Took an Anniversary Selfie
To celebrate their fourth anniversary, McLoughlin unveiled a sweet photo of himself with his wife, whose jaw-dropping beauty received praise in the comments section.
They tied the knot on a farm outside of Nashville on January 26, 2019, but they only shared the news a few weeks later. She told People why she decided to keep it a secret.
"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she said. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."
Miranda Lambert Celebrated Her Birthday
McLoughlin honored his wife on her 39th birthday in November and shared a photoset that included a shot of them kissing.
"It's always an honor to be called your husband," he wrote. "You're the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals. Can't wait to celebrate many more."
The Couple Shared One of Their Perfect Date Nights
Lambert and McLoughlin continue to be a sweet pair after their wedding. So much so, they enjoyed a steak date and shared the experience on Instagram.
In June 2022, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer told People how she's evolved over the years.
"When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better," she said. "And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better. When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, 'I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.'"
Lambert continued, "I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband."
They Reconnected With Their Friends
Although they have been busy strengthening their relationship, the couple also makes time to meet their friends and hang out with them from time to time. In June 2022, they went out and visited a lake in Nashville, Tenn., with "some absolutely great people."
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Marked Another Getaway!
The pair found a campground in Strawberry Bay, Utah, and took their friends to the hidden gem.
They Chose 'Top Gun' for Halloween
In 2021, Lambert and McLoughlin unleashed their inner Charlie and Maverick to celebrate Halloween. The "White Liar" singer rocked her blonde wig and red lipstick, while her husband showed off his brushed-up hairdo, as seen in their selfie.
They Shared Their Luck With Everyone
Lambert and McCloughlin marked St. Patrick's Day 2022 in Ireland.
It's Summertime!
The "Gunpowder & Lead" singer revealed to her fans she had been enjoying time on the lake with her husband. In one snap from the outing, they flashed big smiles in the middle of the water.
They Marked a Rare Outing in New York City
After her April appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the country singer shared photos from their recent travel alongside the caption, "Savannah, GA."
They Enjoyed a Mexican Vacation
In January, Lambert showed fans how beautiful Isla Mujeres is by unveiling pictures she took during the trip. In one snap, she held a drink while they smiled brightly at the camera.