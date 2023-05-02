OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Miranda Lambert
OK LogoCOUPLES

Miranda Lambert Reveals the 'Secret Sauce' to Her Successful Marriage With Brendan McLoughlin

miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin thirst trap photos
Source: @mirandalambert/instagram
By:

May 2 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Miranda Lambert knows exactly what keeps her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin fresh!

The country crooner, who just celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with the former cop, opened up about how the loved-up pair are right for one another.

Article continues below advertisement
Miranda-Lambert-Not-Sad
Source: Shutterstock

"Everybody’s still trying to figure that out, I think," Lambert said while on the red carpet at at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert. "Communication and laughing together I think is the secret, secret sauce."

The pair infamously met in 2018 while McLoughlin was on patrol at Good Morning America in New York as the blonde beauty was performing. Mere months later, the couple said "I do."

Article continues below advertisement
miranda lambert brendan mcloughlin coordinated costumes
Source: mega

Another key to their happy life? The fact that McLoughlin is not in the entertainment industry. "Miranda loves having a husband who isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t even care about things like that," an insider spilled.

“It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized," the source spilled. "They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate."

MORE ON:
Miranda Lambert
Article continues below advertisement
miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin thirst trap photos
Source: @brendanjmcloughlin/instagram

Lambert gushed over her man while ringing in four years of love together. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕," the CMA winner wrote in the loving Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and a shirtless McLoughlin. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍."

The adoring post came after the ex law enforcement officer wrote a heartfelt love note to Lambert for her birthday in November. "Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambertIt’s always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out," he began in the Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

"You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂," McLoughlin penned alongside a slew of photos of himself and his wife.

Fox News conducted the interview with Lambert.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.