Miranda Lambert Reveals the 'Secret Sauce' to Her Successful Marriage With Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert knows exactly what keeps her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin fresh!
The country crooner, who just celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with the former cop, opened up about how the loved-up pair are right for one another.
"Everybody’s still trying to figure that out, I think," Lambert said while on the red carpet at at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert. "Communication and laughing together I think is the secret, secret sauce."
The pair infamously met in 2018 while McLoughlin was on patrol at Good Morning America in New York as the blonde beauty was performing. Mere months later, the couple said "I do."
Another key to their happy life? The fact that McLoughlin is not in the entertainment industry. "Miranda loves having a husband who isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t even care about things like that," an insider spilled.
“It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized," the source spilled. "They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate."
Lambert gushed over her man while ringing in four years of love together. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕," the CMA winner wrote in the loving Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and a shirtless McLoughlin. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y’all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍."
The adoring post came after the ex law enforcement officer wrote a heartfelt love note to Lambert for her birthday in November. "Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambertIt’s always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out," he began in the Instagram post.
"You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂," McLoughlin penned alongside a slew of photos of himself and his wife.
