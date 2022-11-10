Brendan McLoughlin Gushes Over Wife Miranda Lambert On Her Birthday: 'You Have The Biggest Heart'
It seems like Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are better than ever!
On Thursday, November 10, the former police officer had nothing but kind words to say about the country star, 39.
"Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambertIt’s always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂," McLoughlin captioned a slew of photos on Instagram.
Of course, people couldn't help but leave some love for the pair, who tied the knot in 2019.
One person wrote, "You always have the sweetest words for your gorgeous wife!❤️ Whose the songwriter again?🤔😂 HBD ML! 🎂 🥳," while another added, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday to the queen. Hope you both have the best day celebrating."
A third person stated, "Happy Birthday to your beautiful, talented, kind hearted wife!🥳🥂."
As OK! previously reported, the duo have been out and about as of late, as they attended the BMI Country Awards, in addition to the CMA Awards.
On November 9, the blonde babe shared a selfie, writing, "#CMAawards we’re ready for y’all!📸💄 @moanilee👩🦳 @johnnylavoy👗 @tiffanygiffordstyle Dress: @muglerofficial @morphew_world @morphew_vintage Earrings: @gismondi1754."
Though there was chatter about the pair's marriage, Lambert made it clear they are doing just fine.
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she shared in a June interview. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."
The "Somethin' Bad" songstress is even hoping to expand her brood one day.
“Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," an insider revealed.