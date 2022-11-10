Brendan McLoughlin Gushes Over Wife Miranda Lambert On Her Birthday: 'You Have The Biggest Heart'

It seems like Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are better than ever!

On Thursday, November 10, the former police officer had nothing but kind words to say about the country star, 39.

"Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambertIt’s always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂," McLoughlin captioned a slew of photos on Instagram.