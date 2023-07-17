'It's Pissing Me Off': Miranda Lambert Halts Show Mid-Song to Call Out a Group of Girls for Taking a Selfie
Miranda Lambert got sassy when she was on stage during her July 15 performance of her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas.
The 39-year-old singer halted her concert while singing "Tin Man," as she was less than pleased when some of her fans were not paying attention to her.
“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit,” the country star stated. “I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d*** music.”
Of course, Lambert's latest move had some people in a tizzy. “The way I’d be so upset! I take selfies to remember the time and place or to just have something to look back on. This was uncalled for,” one person wrote, while another said, “Everyone takes pictures at concerts!”
“The way I would walk out. They paid money (I’m sure a lot) to be there, I would be taking all the selfies I could,” a third person fumed, while another said, “This feels like such a power trip lol.”
Meanwhile, some were quick to defend the blonde beauty.
“I think people forgot it’s HER concert, her rules,” one person stated, while another said, “I always take one video and put the phone away for the rest of the show. I. paid to watch the show, not my phone."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lambert previously shared how she made the setlist in the first place.
“One thing I really took away from that was they played all the songs I wanted to hear. In fact, they couldn’t get them all in because there’s so many hits. I realized that part of this Vegas show is, 'Give the people what they want,'" the singer told Vulture.
She continued, “I mean, they come in to see you because they’ve been a fan for a while and it’s a staple in their trip. I know that there’s songs that I’m tired of that have to be in the set. I wasn’t disappointed when I heard every B&D song I wanted them to play.”