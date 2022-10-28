Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!
"Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal @lukasnelsonofficial. Missed you @aaronraitiere. And my fav @waylonpayne and his pup Petey stopped by to say hi," the star captioned a group selfie on Thursday, October 27. "More reasons I love Nashville."
Though husband Brendan McLoughlin didn't seem to be present at the time, she revealed the former NYC cop, 30, doesn't hesitate to give her "notes" when he watches her perform.
"He's been awesome. It's so nice to have someone so supportive stand by your side," the singer, 38, explained. "We've watched a lot of rehearsals and he has a lot of opinions and I cherish them, because he's seen so many shows and he's in it. But he's also on the outside of it, because he's not on the stage or not part of the crew really, so I take his notes to heart."
That dynamic is sure to help the duo when they start a family, as an insider spilled back in February that they're ready to do so after experiencing a hiccup or two in their marriage.
"Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," the source noted. "Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step."
They spouses already have some experience in the parenting field as McLoughlin shares 3-year-old son Landon with ex Kaihla Rettinger. Due to his previous romance, some were skeptical about Lambert and the dad-of-one's relationship, but the blonde babe insisted she could care less about public scrutiny.
"I want to be open about how happy we are. I just don't give two sh**s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me," she shared. "He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh."