Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby

Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!

"Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal @lukasnelsonofficial. Missed you @aaronraitiere. And my fav @waylonpayne and his pup Petey stopped by to say hi," the star captioned a group selfie on Thursday, October 27. "More reasons I love Nashville."