Mitch McConnell's Team Refuses to Answer Questions About His Health After 'Unconscious' Tape Goes Viral
July 3 2026, Published 6:43 p.m. ET
While Sen. Mitch McConnell's team confirmed on Thursday, July 2, that the Kentucky Republican remains hospitalized nearly three weeks after a medical emergency at his Washington, D.C., home, they refuse to say anything more.
The admission from his aides followed weeks of tight-lipped responses and the public release of a June 14 emergency dispatch call.
Public emergency dispatch records from Sunday, June 14, revealed that first responders were directed to the 84-year-old lawmaker's Capitol Hill address.
A dispatcher called for an Advanced Life Support (ALS) response before 9 a.m. for an "unconscious" person.
Paramedics on the scene reported "CPR in progress" for a patient in "cardiac arrest.”
McConnell was admitted to a local hospital later that morning. His office initially stated only that he was "receiving excellent care.”
McConnell's aides have faced criticism for withholding basic details about his condition. Before the July 2 announcement, the last update came on June 22, stating only that he would miss Senate votes that week.
The latest statement from his office notes that McConnell "continues to improve" and is working remotely with staff on Kentucky and Senate business while Congress is out of session.
“Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business, and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” McConnell spokesperson David Popp told Politico on June 22.
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However, his team still refuses to disclose his specific medical diagnosis or the exact cause of his unconsciousness, whether he indeed suffered a heart attack as the EMS audio implies, the name of the medical facility where he is being treated, or a projected timeline or date for his discharge.
“Spokesperson Robert Steurer would not disclose whether McConnell remains hospitalized, whether staff has communicated with the senator since he was found unconscious, or what his diagnosis is. When asked for additional information, he merely pointed to the same statement released more than a week ago,” reported The Daily Beast.
McConnell previously announced in 2025 that he would not seek reelection in 2026. His current term is set to conclude in January 2027.
This incident follows a series of public health struggles for the senator in recent years, including a weeklong stay for flu-like symptoms in February 2026, a concussion and broken ribs from a hotel fall in March 2023, and multiple instances where he froze mid-speech in front of reporters.
Social media commenters aren’t so eager for McConnell to return to the job, with one suggesting, “Retire now Mitch…your time is up (quite literally if all goes well) and you’ve done more than enough harm to the country and Kentuckians with your two-faced approach to dealing with your psychotic leader!”