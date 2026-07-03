HEALTH Mitch McConnell's Team Refuses to Answer Questions About His Health After 'Unconscious' Tape Goes Viral Source: MEGA ; magnific Reps for Mitch McConnell refuse to answer reporters' questions following leaked EMS audio saying the 84-year-old was unconscious. Lesley Abravanel July 3 2026, Published 6:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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While Sen. Mitch McConnell's team confirmed on Thursday, July 2, that the Kentucky Republican remains hospitalized nearly three weeks after a medical emergency at his Washington, D.C., home, they refuse to say anything more. The admission from his aides followed weeks of tight-lipped responses and the public release of a June 14 emergency dispatch call. Public emergency dispatch records from Sunday, June 14, revealed that first responders were directed to the 84-year-old lawmaker's Capitol Hill address.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was reportedly 'unconscious' in his home.

A dispatcher called for an Advanced Life Support (ALS) response before 9 a.m. for an "unconscious" person. Paramedics on the scene reported "CPR in progress" for a patient in "cardiac arrest.” McConnell was admitted to a local hospital later that morning. His office initially stated only that he was "receiving excellent care.”

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Source: MEGA McConnell's aides have faced criticism for withholding basic details about his condition.

McConnell's aides have faced criticism for withholding basic details about his condition. Before the July 2 announcement, the last update came on June 22, stating only that he would miss Senate votes that week. The latest statement from his office notes that McConnell "continues to improve" and is working remotely with staff on Kentucky and Senate business while Congress is out of session. “Senator McConnell is still working closely with staff on Senate business, and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery. However, he will not be voting this week,” McConnell spokesperson David Popp told Politico on June 22.

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's team refuses to answer questions about his health.

However, his team still refuses to disclose his specific medical diagnosis or the exact cause of his unconsciousness, whether he indeed suffered a heart attack as the EMS audio implies, the name of the medical facility where he is being treated, or a projected timeline or date for his discharge. “Spokesperson Robert Steurer would not disclose whether McConnell remains hospitalized, whether staff has communicated with the senator since he was found unconscious, or what his diagnosis is. When asked for additional information, he merely pointed to the same statement released more than a week ago,” reported The Daily Beast.

Source: MEGA His current term is set to conclude in January 2027.