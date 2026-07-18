Mitch McConnell Health Saga: Kentucky Governor Warns He Got Calls 'Suggesting' the 84-Year-Old Died 

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Source: @katiecouric/YouTube Kentucky governor Andy Beshear shared his thoughts on Mitch McConnell.

Beshear noted the absence of public information surrounding McConnell's wellbeing fueled much interest during the month-long time period before his office shared an official statement.

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Source: @katiecouric/YouTube Andy Beshear appeared on Katie Couric's YouTube show on July 16.

"It had been a month before anything had been put out, not even an official statement from Senator McConnell. In fact, I'd gotten two calls from different agencies, not state agencies, suggesting he'd passed. So, this rampant speculation that was out there, it needed to end. People deserve to know what was going on. Now, we've gotten one official statement," Beshear explained. The attorney did not provide additional information about McConnell's condition or specify the agencies who supposedly contacted him.

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'People Deserve to Know What's Going on' With Mitch McConnell

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was hospitalized on June 14.

"People deserve to know what was going on. Now, we've gotten a little bit, we've gotten one official statement and one picture, and hopefully what that means is he's still with us, which is what we all want. But then there's this question of when can he get back to doing his job," he added.

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Mitch McConnell Was Brought to the Hospital on June 14

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was released from the hospital on July 12.

McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 following a fall that occurred almost a month earlier. He was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home and was given CPR before being transported to the medical center. He reportedly suffered cardiac arrest and his office shared an official stamen on July 11 regarding his health status. "As you can imagine, we have been receiving lots of messages from folks, and as the senator continues to recover, we will be sure to keep you updated," the spokesperson said.

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Mitch McConnell Said He Didn't Break Any Bones After His Fall

Source: U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's office Mitch McConnell shared he was 'briefly unconscious' after his fall.