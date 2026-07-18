Mitch McConnell Health Saga: Kentucky Governor Warns He Got Calls 'Suggesting' the 84-Year-Old Died
July 18 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear claimed he received two different phone calls "suggesting" senator Mitch McConnell actually died before he was released from the hospital on July 12.
Beshear, 48, appeared on Katie Couric's YouTube show on July 16 and gave his two cents on the speculation surrounding the 84-year-old politician's mysterious health battles.
Beshear noted the absence of public information surrounding McConnell's wellbeing fueled much interest during the month-long time period before his office shared an official statement.
"It had been a month before anything had been put out, not even an official statement from Senator McConnell. In fact, I'd gotten two calls from different agencies, not state agencies, suggesting he'd passed. So, this rampant speculation that was out there, it needed to end. People deserve to know what was going on. Now, we've gotten one official statement," Beshear explained.
The attorney did not provide additional information about McConnell's condition or specify the agencies who supposedly contacted him.
'People Deserve to Know What's Going on' With Mitch McConnell
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"People deserve to know what was going on. Now, we've gotten a little bit, we've gotten one official statement and one picture, and hopefully what that means is he's still with us, which is what we all want. But then there's this question of when can he get back to doing his job," he added.
Mitch McConnell Was Brought to the Hospital on June 14
McConnell was hospitalized on June 14 following a fall that occurred almost a month earlier. He was found unconscious at his Washington, D.C., home and was given CPR before being transported to the medical center.
He reportedly suffered cardiac arrest and his office shared an official stamen on July 11 regarding his health status.
"As you can imagine, we have been receiving lots of messages from folks, and as the senator continues to recover, we will be sure to keep you updated," the spokesperson said.
Mitch McConnell Said He Didn't Break Any Bones After His Fall
"In the meantime, Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session. Thanks for continuing to check in," they went on.
A photo of McConnell sitting on a chair alongside wife Elaine Chao following his hospitalization was released a day later as he largely remained out of public view since his medical scare.
“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia," he said.