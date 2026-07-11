Kaitlan Collins Presses CNN Host for Information About Mitch McConnell's Mysterious Health Issues: 'Everyone Thought He Was Dead'
July 11 2026, Published 12:36 p.m. ET
Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell's mysterious heath issues caused people across the World Wide Web to speculate he may not still be among the living.
CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins grilled commentator Scott Jennings on Friday, July 10, after the conservative news host claimed he spoke with McConnell very recently.
Mitch McConnell Was Seen Being Put Into an Ambulance on June 14
On June 14, McConnell, 84, was seen being rushed on a stretcher into an ambulance in video footage from his home in Washington, D.C. after he was found unconscious.
“McConnell’s team still hasn’t disclosed why he is in the hospital, or when he is expected to be released,” Collins, 34, said on CNN's The Source.
“Did you know that he had been taken in an ambulance before this?” she then asked Jennings. “Well, I certainly heard he’d gone to the hospital, and traditionally, the way you go to the hospital is by ambulance,” he replied.
Jennings, who worked for McConnell during his 2002 and 2008 Senate run campaigns, alleged the politician called him earlier this week.
“What did he say to you?” Collins wondered.
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Users Across Social Media Believe Mitch McConnell Died
“‘Hey, just calling to check in,’” Jennings quoted McConnell as saying, adding they had a 17-minute conversation.
The political strategist also noted he was “surprised” McConnell called him, adding he posted information about the correspondence on X “because everyone thought he was dead.”
Collins then asked the CNN contributor if he informed the attorney about the “conspiracy theories prolific on social media,” including the idea that McConnell passed away.
Jennings admitted he didn't, and also said “there needs to be a little transparency here” by Republican politicians about McConnell’s medical issues.
“Transparency here would have saved them some grief,” he went on.
McConnell’s office has not said much about his health problems, only offering a brief statement on the matter on July 2.
“Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital. The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session," they said.
As for Jennings, he described his call with the senator on July 7 via X. "I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital. We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible," he claimed.