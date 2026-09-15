Politics Mitch McConnell's Aides Busted for Censoring His Voice and Interactions During Senate Return Amid Health Crisis: Report Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell returned to the Senate floor for the first time in months on September 14 following his June hospitalization. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 15 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Aides for ailing Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell were accused of barring reporters from recording his voice during his first remarks at the Capitol following a 92-day public absence. The restrictions and his frail appearance have renewed scrutiny of the 84-year-old senator's health ahead of his planned retirement. When McConnell returned to the Capitol on Monday, September 14, after a three-month absence from the public eye, aides physically pushed him in a wheelchair. They allegedly barred reporters from recording video of his interactions and remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell Appeared 'Thinner and Even Frailer Than Before'

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell was in a wheelchair when returning to the Capitol building on Monday, September 14.

The Daily Beast reported that as he was wheeled into the Capitol building, he appeared "thinner and even frailer than before," noting he was wearing orthopedic running shoes and had to be wheeled out of his home backward by staff. McConnell spoke briefly on the Senate floor in a frail, muffled voice, with his staff staying close by, and he declined to answer direct press questions. “I must admit, after two years, two decades after dodging your questions, I wasn’t sure how many of you would be here today,” McConnell joked to reporters. “So I’m glad to see you. Time to get back to work to finish the job for this Congress. I’m here to work on the farm bill.”

Article continues below advertisement

'He Didn't Answer Any Questions'

Source: MEGA CNN's Manu Raju said Mitch McConnell appeared 'frailer and his voice slower.'

Punchbowl senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio said that reporters were “barred from recording video” of the ailing senator. Manu Raju, CNN’s chief congressional correspondent, said McConnell appeared “frailer and his voice slower.” “He didn’t answer any questions,” Raju said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mitch McConnell's Senate Return Renews Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell's health woes have sparked widespread scrutiny from political commentators and critics.

The Daily Beast’s political reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice said McConnell could be heard “softly responding in a raspy Kentucky drawl.” McConnell’s visible frailty provoked a range of reactions from senators and other political leaders. Democrats repeatedly demanded transparency regarding his health. Kentucky leaders and opponents pointed out that constituents deserved accountability given his 92-day public absence.

Source: MEGA One reporter said Mitch McConnell 'appeared frail but in good spirits' during his Senate return.