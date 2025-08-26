'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo Reveals She's Coming Back to Reality TV as She Announces She's 'Officially Single': 'Next Chapter'
Mob Wives alum Drita D’Avanzo announced she’s no longer in a relationship and is gearing up for a return to the spotlight.
“I’d like to make a public service announcement,” D’Avanzo’s X post began. “I am officially single. Details will be in my book.”
Drita D'Avanzo Is Returning to TV
She went on to share that a “scripted series” on her life story “is happening.”
“I’ll be back on your TV screens on a reality TV show airing soon AND filming another,” she continued. “I’m throwing a singles party to celebrate. You are all invited!”
D’Avanzo insisted she has a “lot to be thankful for” and is “excited” to “step into the next chapter” of her life. “Now you know why I’ve been gone for so long lol,” she concluded.
Drita D'Avanzo's Run-In With the Law
While D’Avanzo left Mob Wives when the show ended in 2016, that didn’t stop her from getting into trouble, as she was arrested alongside then-husband Lee D’Avanzo in December 2019 on drug and weapons charges. The couple’s home in Staten Island, N.Y., was raided by the New York Police Department.
During the search, two loaded firearms and assorted pills were found, as well as a large amount of marijuana.
The Charges Against Drita D'Avanzo
Drita and Lee were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of marijuan and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Since her children were home at the time of the arrest, they were also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.
The charges ended up being dropped against Drita, as she was said to not be the target of the search warrant.
While fans have been clamoring for a Mob Wives reboot for years, an insider dished to OK! in January there has been no traction in that department.
Will 'Mob Wives' Return?
“There have been rumors for years about Mob Wives finally coming back,” a source close to production shared at the time. “While some of the women have teased it, and many of them have remained hopeful their hit show may return one day, there has been absolutely no word on the show returning.”
While they noted supporters are “constantly telling the women they want the show to return,” they insisted, “things remain at a standstill.”
Drita had previously spoken out when Mob Wives ended to share she was content with where things stood.
“I let go of Mob Wives, I don't deal with any mob wives, so it's wonderful,” she said in an interview at the time. The star went on to stress as soon as the show came to its end, she was instantly “at peace.”
"I gained like 15 pounds,” she continued. “It is happy weight, it is. I was very stressed on that show. I mean, I wasn't eating, I wasn't sleeping. I was just all day in my kitchen thinking about how I wanna rip someone's head off their body and remove it, and now I don't gotta do that."