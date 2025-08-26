'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo Reveals She's Coming Back to Reality TV as She Announces She's 'Officially Single': 'Next Chapter'

Article continues below advertisement

Mob Wives alum Drita D’Avanzo announced she’s no longer in a relationship and is gearing up for a return to the spotlight. “I’d like to make a public service announcement,” D’Avanzo’s X post began. “I am officially single. Details will be in my book.”

Drita D'Avanzo Is Returning to TV

Source: @dritadavanzo/X Drita D'Avanzo said she's 'excited to step into' her 'next chapter.'

She went on to share that a “scripted series” on her life story “is happening.” “I’ll be back on your TV screens on a reality TV show airing soon AND filming another,” she continued. “I’m throwing a singles party to celebrate. You are all invited!” D’Avanzo insisted she has a “lot to be thankful for” and is “excited” to “step into the next chapter” of her life. “Now you know why I’ve been gone for so long lol,” she concluded.

Drita D'Avanzo's Run-In With the Law

Source: MEGA Drita D'Avanzo was arrested in December 2019.

While D’Avanzo left Mob Wives when the show ended in 2016, that didn’t stop her from getting into trouble, as she was arrested alongside then-husband Lee D’Avanzo in December 2019 on drug and weapons charges. The couple’s home in Staten Island, N.Y., was raided by the New York Police Department. During the search, two loaded firearms and assorted pills were found, as well as a large amount of marijuana.

The Charges Against Drita D'Avanzo

Source: MEGA Charges against Drita D'Avanzo were dropped after her 2019 arrest.

Drita and Lee were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of marijuan and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Since her children were home at the time of the arrest, they were also charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17. The charges ended up being dropped against Drita, as she was said to not be the target of the search warrant. While fans have been clamoring for a Mob Wives reboot for years, an insider dished to OK! in January there has been no traction in that department.

Will 'Mob Wives' Return?

Source: MEGA Drita D'Avanzo said she 'let go' of 'Mob Wives.'