'Mob Wives' Reboot Is at 'a Standstill' as Future Remains Up in the Air

“There have been rumors for years about Mob Wives finally coming back,” a source close to production shared. “While some of the women have teased it, and many of them have remained hopeful their hit show may return one day, there has been absolutely no word on the show returning.”

The insider acknowledged that “fans continue to clamor for it.”

Supporters are “constantly telling the women they want the show to return,” they added, “but, unfortunately, things remain at a standstill.”