'Mob Wives' Reboot Is at 'a Standstill' as Future Remains Up in the Air
Fans have been longing for VH1’s Mob Wives to return for years since Season 6 wrapped in 2016, but an insider dished to OK! they shouldn’t get their hopes up about the hit show coming back anytime soon.
“There have been rumors for years about Mob Wives finally coming back,” a source close to production shared. “While some of the women have teased it, and many of them have remained hopeful their hit show may return one day, there has been absolutely no word on the show returning.”
The insider acknowledged that “fans continue to clamor for it.”
Supporters are “constantly telling the women they want the show to return,” they added, “but, unfortunately, things remain at a standstill.”
After confirming she moved to Florida in an interview from March 2023, Mob Wives star Renee Graziano discussed the show getting revitalized. “People want it back,” the reality star told The Sun, “it's streaming again, and I believe there's a possibility they might bring it back.”
Though she’s uncertain if she would join, Graziano reiterated if the show was airing again, it’s “obviously not done.”
"I believe that if the price was right, everybody would,” she shared of her castmates returning. “I don't know if I would because of my mental health.”
Graziano went on to add she didn’t think they would bring everyone back for a reboot — just “the main people.”
For her part, Drita D’Avanzo spoke out when the show ended in 2016 to claim she was content with where things stand.
“I let go of Mob Wives, I don't deal with any mob wives, so it's wonderful,” D’Avanzo said in an interview at the time with Maximo TV. She went on to stress as soon as the show came to its end, she was instantly “at peace.”
"I gained like 15 pounds,” she continued. “It is happy weight, it is. I was very stressed on that show. I mean, I wasn't eating, I wasn't sleeping. I was just all day in my kitchen thinking about how I wanna rip someone's head off their body and remove it, and now I don't gotta do that."
Mob Wives was back in the news when it was revealed on January 22 Season 5 star Natalie DiDonato had been reported as a missing person. Later that day, she was located and her family shared they are working to get her home.