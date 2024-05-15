OK Magazine
Paris Hilton Thanks Fans for Advice on Her Kids' Car Seats: 'I Am a New Mom and Just Learning as I Go'

Source: mega;@parishilton/tiktok
May 15 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton wasn't offended when her social media followers informed her that her kids' car seats may have been installed incorrectly — in fact, she thanked them for their suggestions!

Shortly after people left comments on a since-deleted TikTok that pictured son Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, 6 months, in her car, she shared a new video to show that she repositioned them.

paris hilton thanks fans advice kids car seats just learning
Source: @parishilton/instagram

Paris Hilton thanked fans for giving her advice on how to install her kids' car seats.

"Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this☺️," she captioned the upload, which proved she listened to supporters' recommendation to have the tots' seats facing backward. "The #CutesieCrew is now ready for takeoff in the #SlivingMom van.✨🚐👶🏼👶🏼💕."

In the clip, the reality star — who shares her kids with husband Carter Reum — showed the adorable tots, telling viewers, "The cutesie crew is ready to go. We're all strapped in. Thanks, guys."

Hilton's fans commended her for not taking people's words in the wrong way.

"I love that you showed you were vulnerable and not perfect and took the advice 🥰," one TikTok user wrote, to which the blonde beauty, 43, replied, "No one is perfect 😇 love you 💗."

paris hilton thanks fans advice kids car seats just learning
Source: @parishilton/tiktok

Hilton deleted this TikTok after people pointed out the flub.

"I'm glad you didn’t take offense!!!" another individual commented.

"No, I’m not taking offense.☺️I am a new mom and just learning as I go," the "Stars Are Blind" singer responded. "So I appreciate advice when it is kind 😇 as I’m just trying to be the best mom I can be🥰."

paris hilton thanks fans advice kids car seats just learning
Source: mega

The reality star and Carter Reum married in 2021.

MORE ON:
Paris Hilton
The Simple Life alum has been very protective as she and Reum, 43, raise their two kids — so much so, they didn't debut London's photo until last month.

paris hilton thanks fans advice kids car seats just learning
Source: @parishilton/instagram

The spouses share two kids.

The pop culture icon also swiftly came after social media trolls last year when they were making rude comments about the size of her son's head.

Hilton assured the public her baby boy was healthy and that his head appears a little bigger because he has a "large brain."

"I couldn't believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby. You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel," she expressed in an interview of the haters.

"And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him," noted the mother-of-two. "Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world."

