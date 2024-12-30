Model Julia Fox Nearly Spills Out of Her Tiny Bikini Top in Sultry New Photos
Julia Fox is too hot to handle!
The 34-year-old model shared a series of sultry snapshots on Instagram, showing off her toned figure, curly blonde locks and glowing tan. Rocking a barely-there nude bikini top and striped sky-blue boxer shorts, Fox posed on a porch by a pool.
In another shot, the No Sudden Move star completed the look with black platform sandals, while a different snap had her leaning casually against a washing machine.
One standout photo gave fans a glimpse of Fox’s back tattoo — two sound holes of a cello.
Of course, fans couldn’t hold back their admiration in the comments section.
“Drop the workout routine, Julia❣️,” one follower raved.
Another gushed, “DO YOU KNOW HOW MUCH I F------ LOVE YOU UGHHHH MY QUEEN.”
“I think she knows her own power 🔥,” one fan added, while another chimed in, “When are you dropping the workout tape?! This look begs it!!”
The gorgeous post comes after the Uncut Gems star opened up about her brief but turbulent romance with Kanye West in 2022.
“I regret that relationship so much," Fox told The Times about West.
"I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime," she added. "I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The two met in Miami on New Year’s Eve 2021, shortly after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian, but their whirlwind romance ended by mid-February 2022.
“It wasn’t my idea for it to go public," Fox said. "If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn.”
Her latest interview echoes sentiments from her memoir, Down the Drain, where Fox opened up about West’s attempts to influence her career, including offering her a "b--- job" and pushing her to sign an NDA. She also revealed that stylists were given instructions to put her in outfits he approved.
Fox credits her son, Valentino, with being her grounding force through it all.
"I can’t go down this spiral because no man, no matter how rich or famous, is worth one minute away from my child,” she said.
She also shared how the controlling relationship made her more assertive about her image.
“It was actually a blessing that he came into my life because he kind of shook up my team in a way where a lot of the creative control was then given back to me," she said on the “Popcast” podcast. “When he left it was like ‘Oh wait, now I’m going to do what I want to do.’”
“I'm my own muse. In the same way I'm my own muse I'm also my own downfall and cuz really ultimately I can only do what I believe I can do. So when I don't believe in myself I can't do anything and I'm debilitated. So it's both ways, you know?” Fox added.
Fox made it clear that her success and distinctive outfits are entirely her own now that West is in the rearview mirror.
“I started to hear this whole thing like ‘Oh, well she's only like you know killing it in the fashion because it's Kanye.’ And I was like ‘No, these are my looks. I'm putting them together,’” she said.
“Then I felt like that was what I needed to push against and prove that, ‘No, these are my looks’ you know? … I wasn't doing it before because my team wanted me to just look basic,” she continued.