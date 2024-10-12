Julia Fox Reveals Kanye West Was Using Her as a 'Pawn' When They Dated in 2022: 'I Regret That Relationship So Much'
Julia Fox wishes she could erase her relationship with Kanye West.
In a new interview, the Uncut Gems, 34, spoke about her highly publicized romance with the “Stronger” singer, 47, in January 2022.
“'I regret that relationship so much. I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime,” the mother-of-one, who started dating the rapper on New Year’s Eve and called it quits by February.
“I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend,” she shared.
The model then revealed how the father-of-four told the world of their romance without her permission.
“It wasn’t my idea for it to go public. If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn,” she explained.
Fox noted how West said they couldn’t be friends if she did not sign an NDA following the demise of their relationship. Fox refused to sign and recalled saying, “I'll live.”
After West’s brief fling with Fox, he began dating Bianca Censori, whom he tied the knot with in December 2022. However, rumors have started to swirl that the couple may have called it quits.
As OK! previously reported, West could be in hot water with his spouse due to a recent lawsuit filed against him.
In legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone, one of West's former employees sued the Yeezy founder on Thursday, October 10, alleging he was hired to spy on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her famous family, as well as Censori while she’s been abroad.
In the filing, John Doe claimed he was initially hired by West as a deputy campaign director in December 2022, when he was attempting to run for president. Doe’s position then evolved to director of intelligence, where he was asked to complete "various investigations" on attorneys and members of West’s inner circle.
"John Doe was also tasked by Ye to investigate the Kardashian family and supposed various criminal links Ye believed they had with criminal enterprises, including alleged s-- trafficking," the paperwork alleged of the famous brood.
Additionally, Doe was told to "hire private investigators to follow and 'tail' his wife, Bianca Censori, when she was traveling alone to visit family in Australia" without her consent.
Doe noted that his time working for West came to an end after he raised concerns for the safety of some of the students at Donda Academy after a teacher reached out to him.
The employee "almost immediately" received a call from the Yeezy designer, in which West "yell[ed], curse[d] and threaten[ed] Doe with great bodily injury, including death, if Doe repeated what Doe learned from the Donda employee."
"[Doe] experienced panic attacks, anxiety, and severe emotional distress, which caused him to seek medical treatment and was placed in a facility to address his declining mental health," the documents continued.
Doe is requesting restitution of unpaid wages, legal fees and general and punitive damages from West.
The Times' Weekend Magazine interviewed Fox.