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Model Paulina Porizkova Flaunts Toned Physique in Only Underwear as She Battles Feeling 'Ashamed' of Her Body

Paulina Porizkova
Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram;MEGA

Paulina Porizkova posted a video in just an underwear and bra.

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June 18 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

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Model Paulina Porizkova got candid about body image and weight loss while showing off her fit figure.

The 61-year-old posed in a red lingerie set, flexing her toned stomach and muscular arms. She opened up about how much she took her body for granted as a Sports Illustrated model in the 1980s.

"This woman didn't do any work to look like this," she said in a voiceover, while showing a picture of her younger self. "She took her body for granted. She fed it c---, she didn't let it get enough sleep and exercise."

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Source: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porzikov uploaded a video in which she spoke about body image issues.

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Paulina Porizkova
Source: MEGA;@paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova opened up about her insecurities as a young model.

Porizkova reminisced on feeling insecure in her 20-something body despite being a successful model, whose figure was the blueprint for many young teens.

"She was also always slightly ashamed of this body," the model said of her younger self. "Comparing to others' like her, she always found her own kind of lacking."

Now, Porizkova said, she works hard for her figure, frequently lifting heavy weights, eating nourishing food and integrating cardio into her weekly routine.

"This woman really appreciates her body and all of the years that it has held up and carried her brain," Porizkova concluded, speaking of her current self.

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Paulina Porizkova Opens Up About Weight Gain

Paulina Porizkova
Source: MEGA

Paulina Porizkova said she takes better care of her body now than in her 20s.

Porizkova recently opened up about gaining weight while in her 60s, which attracted legions of comments and support from her fans.

She addressed both the love and the unsolicited advice that she received while lamenting her weight gain.

"From my last post about gaining weight and being ok with- I got a lot of love and support from you all - and a few peeps who helpfully wanted to let me know that if I ate and exercised the right way, I COULD get rid of the weight," she wrote.

"And yes, thank you. I know I can get rid of the weight. I can eat less and work out more. I can get liposuction, or freeze my extra fat off in little bricks," she continued.

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Paulina Porizkova
Source: MEGA

Paulina Porizkova received support from her commenters for being so open about her body image.

Porizkova, who refers to herself as an "accidental supermodel," nobling expressed that she had no interest in spending the secon half of her life that way.

"My point was and IS: to resist to age takes an awful lot of time and money," she said. "And at this point in my lifeI’m more comfortable in this body than I’ve ever been."

"More grateful for it. And I have a ton of other things I want to do with my time and money," Porizkova concluded.

The Internet's Reaction

Paulina Porizkova
Source: MEGA

Paulina Porizkova also opened up about gaining weight while in her 60s.

The comment section admired her candor, as they posted affirmations of their own about aging while remaining body-positive.

"This woman appreciates her body more and more as she ages and respects it for the life it’s lead me through," one person commented.

"You are clearly *more* beautiful now—radiating wisdom, confidence, resilience, happiness, and a heart grounded in love," another said.

"Love it, if only we knew how fortunate we were when we were young," a third added. "But I wouldn’t change the wisdom and confidence we have today."

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