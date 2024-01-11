Sofía Vergara Snaps at Interviewer Mocking the Way She Says 'Modern Family': 'How Many Emmy Nominations Do You Have?'
One thing about Sofía Vergara — she's not afraid to give anyone attitude.
The 51-year-old appeared rather annoyed after a Spanish talk show host seemed to make fun of the way she pronounced Modern Family during a guest appearance on the Tuesday, January 9, episode of El Hormiguero.
Vergara was reflecting on her experience starring as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the hit ABC sitcom when talk show host Pablo Motos interrupted her, asking (in Spanish), "How do you say Modern Family?"
The America's Got Talent judge looked taken aback by the question, though she didn't hesitate to clap back after taking a moment to collect her thoughts.
"I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah," Vergara snapped, per an English translation. "How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?"
Modern Family aired from 2009-2020. Throughout 11 seasons, the Columbian actress earned four Emmy nominations and was in the running for four Golden Globes because of her portrayal of the Gloria, who was also from Columbia, in the hit sitcom.
After the the viral interaction landed Vergara in headlines, social media users applauded the Hot Pursuit star for standing up for herself.
"In Spain, we hate him. Sofía was iconic for this," one person claimed via X (formerly known as Twitter), while another added: "The funniest part is Pablo Motos cannot speak English at all. Sofía was amazing and put him in his place."
- 'She's Fabulous': Erika Jayne Reveals Whether Sofía Vergara Should Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
- 30 Celebrity Couples Who Split This Year: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
- Sofía Vergara Shows Off Her Fit Physique in Body-Hugging Dress Months After Joe Manganiello Divorce — Photo
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Thank you Sofía, Spain will be eternally grateful," a third fan expressed, as a fourth alleged, "Pablo Motos is a little man with a Big ego that abuses people and its trying to delete the Sofía interview videos. In Spain, we hate that guy. He is not funny, he is not charming, he is not a good person. He deserves what happened to him."
Vergara's appearance on El Horminguero comes in the midst of a recent press tour she's participated in ahead of the release of her upcoming project Griselda — a crime drama miniseries set to air its first episode via Netflix on Thursday, January 25.
In the show, the brunette bombshell portrays real-life Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco.
Infamously known as The Cocaine Godmother, Blanco was a prominent figure in the cocaine-based drug trade and underworld of Miami, Fla., from the 1970s through the early 2000s.
Blanco was arrested and charged with conspiring to manufacture, import and distribute cocaine in 1985, landing her a 15-year sentence behind bars.
The criminal was released from prison in 2004, though she was ultimately assassinated in 2012 at age 69.