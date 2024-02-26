Back Together! Sofía Vergara Snuggles Up to Ed O'Neill and Other 'Modern Family' Costars After 2024 SAG Awards Reunion: Photos

"He'll answer us 26 weeks later, some joke or some question. We're all like, 'Huh?'" Vergara admitted during a recent interview.

The brunette beauty and O'Neil formed a tight bond while playing Gloria and Jay Pritchett on the ABC sitcom. However, their age difference when they were cast scared Vergara at first.

"I used to watch Ed O’Neill when I was in Colombia so it was like I couldn’t believe it, and I was married to Ed O’Neill who was like 20 years older than me, I’m like, 'Oh my God!'" she joked during a 2023 podcast appearance.