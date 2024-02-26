Back Together! Sofía Vergara Snuggles Up to Ed O'Neill and Other 'Modern Family' Costars After 2024 SAG Awards Reunion: Photos
Sofía Vergara partied it up with her Modern Family costars after the 2024 SAG Awards.
The funny lady, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 25, to share snaps with her former sitcom colleagues after they reunited on stage at the star-studded ceremony to present Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
"I love u @itsjuliebowen @ericstonestreet @jessetyler #tyburrel #edoneill ❤️❤️ Sag2024," Vergara penned below the slew of snaps from their post-show dinner.
The Griselda actress snuggled up to her former television husband, Ed O'Neill, as she also got cozy with Eric Stonestreet and Ty Burrell.
The cast has remained close since wrapping up their 11-season run in 2020, especially over text. As OK! previously reported, Vergara revealed the Married with Children alum, 77, is the worst at responding to people's messages!
"He'll answer us 26 weeks later, some joke or some question. We're all like, 'Huh?'" Vergara admitted during a recent interview.
The brunette beauty and O'Neil formed a tight bond while playing Gloria and Jay Pritchett on the ABC sitcom. However, their age difference when they were cast scared Vergara at first.
"I used to watch Ed O’Neill when I was in Colombia so it was like I couldn’t believe it, and I was married to Ed O’Neill who was like 20 years older than me, I’m like, 'Oh my God!'" she joked during a 2023 podcast appearance.
"I remember the first time that they told me he was going to be, you know, my husband, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I am going to be stuck with the old guy in the set for hours and it’s going to be so boring’ and it was complete opposite," Vergara recalled.
In real life, the Hot Pursuit star's love life as been a bit more complicated than her Modern Family character's after divorcing Joe Manganiello in 2023 after seven years of marriage.
"Sofía didn’t want a divorce, it broke her heart, but she says that’s life," an insider claimed of Vergara. "She’s done her best to move on and is bouncing back."
"Friends say she seems happier than ever, and the secret is her positive and upbeat attitude," the source continued of life after the split. "Sofía misses Joe. She’s distracting herself with work, seeing old friends and rediscovering hobbies. She may fall from time to time, but she always gets back up, brushes herself off and moves on."