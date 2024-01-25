Sofía Vergara Teases 'Modern Family' Costar Ed O'Neill for Being a Terrible Group-Texter: 'He'll Answer Us 26 Weeks Later'
It's all love between Sofía Vergara and Ed O'Neill — even if he is a bad texter!
During the Wednesday, January 25, installment of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Modern Family star admitted O'Neill — who played her husband in the award-winning show — was in the cast's group text, but he "doesn't really do it the right way."
"He'll answer us 26 weeks later, some joke or some question. We're all like, 'Huh?'" she teased the 77-year-old, but later playfully clarified he was still the "love" of her life.
This comes a few months after Vergara cozied up to the Dutch actor while hosting a Modern Family cast reunion. The 51-year-old stunned in a low-cut, leopard-print dress, while her tv-husband looked dapper in a black shirt, a cream button-up and a black cap.
Vergara previously admitted she had doubts about costarring alongside O'Neill in the hit sitcom.
"I used to watch Ed O’Neill when I was in Colombia so it was like I couldn’t believe it, and I was married to Ed O’Neill who was like 20 years older than me, I’m like, Oh my God!" she said during an appearance on the "Hart to Heart " podcast.
"I remember the first that they told me he was going to be, you know, my husband, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I am going to be stuck with the old guy in the set for hours and it’s going to be so boring’ and it was complete opposite," she gushed.
While Vergara has all the love for her former Von-screen hubby, she recently went through a real-life split from her ex Joe Manganiello. The pair announced their breakup in July 2023 with a joint statement.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said at the time. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
As OK! previously reported, the Griselda actress opened up on the reason they decided to call it quits.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she explained. "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."