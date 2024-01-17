'Modern Family' Star Ed O'Neill Declined an Offer to Work for the Mob Because He Was Afraid of Ending Up in Jail

O'Neill, 77, explained that the opportunity came to him in 1969 when he was unemployed and living in Ohio.

"I had friends in organized crime," the actor admitted, referring to one pal as Jim. "Most of them, actually, were not mafia-made guys. There weren't that many made guys in Youngstown. But it was a lot of gangsters in Youngstown. All associated with these made guys. A lot of these guys were called associates."