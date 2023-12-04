'I Love It': 'Modern Family' Star Eric Stonestreet Says Travis Kelce 'Seems Happy' With Taylor Swift
Eric Stonestreet is enjoying all the coverage on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love life!
During the Monday, December 4, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Modern Family star, 52, who is a huge Kansas City Chiefs fan, was asked about the new couple, who first sparked dating rumors in September.
"I love it. If Taylor wasn't dating Travis, I would be dating Travis. My fiancé might have a problem with that. My point is — he's a great guy. I don't know Taylor, but I know him. He seems happy. It's great for human beings!" the actor told the hosts.
As OK! previously reported, the duo have made headlines ever since the pop star, 33, showed up at the athlete's game in Kansas City, Mo., in September. From there, the two have been hot and heavy.
The football star visited the "Cruel Summer" songstress while she was on tour in Argentina in November, and on Sunday, December 3, the blonde beauty was spotted watching her man from a suite in Wisconsin.
Before the Grammy winner embarks on her tour again in February, the two will try to spend as much time together as possible, a source previously spilled.
"They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games," the source dished.
"They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time," the insider explained. "Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible."
After Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits, the musician feels like she finally show off her man to the world — something she wasn't really able to do as the actor was hesitant to be in the spotlight.
“With Taylor’s ex Joe [Alwyn], she was so private,” another source revealed. “They’d never go outside and walk around together. They just stayed at her Nashville compound or her Rhode Island house. With Travis, she’s more free and able to share her full life and she loves it.”
“He’s used to fans going crazy in football, so it’s not such a shock,” explained the source of Kelce. “Taylor knows it’s a lot for anyone to handle, but Travis learned to manage it over the years with NFL fans and not let it affect him.”