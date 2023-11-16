Sofía Vergara Cozies Up to TV Husband Ed O'Neill at 'Modern Family' Reunion: Photos

"So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years," she wrote next to the carousel of photos." I love and miss u all guys!!!"

Other cast members in attendance included Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, Eric Stonestreet and his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, was missing from the get-together, but the cast remembered him by holding up a picture of him.