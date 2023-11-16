Sofía Vergara Cozies Up to TV Husband Ed O'Neill at 'Modern Family' Reunion: Photos
Sofía Vergara reunited with her TV husband Ed O'Neill while hosting a Modern Family cast reunion.
"I love u Ed O’neill," she captioned a photo of herself cuddling up next to the Married...With Children star as he enjoyed a glass of red wine. She concluded the post with three hearts emojis.
The 51-year-old stunned in a low-cut, leopard-print dress, while O'Neill sported a black shirt, a cream button-up and a black cap.
Vergara star also took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 15, to share other sweet snapshots from the fun-filled meet-up. Along with several group shots, the America's Got Talent judge also shared pictures of her laughing with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played the character Mitchell in the hit comedy, and another of her posing with her tv son, Rico Rodriguez.
"So lucky to have worked with this people for 11 years," she wrote next to the carousel of photos." I love and miss u all guys!!!"
Other cast members in attendance included Julie Bowen, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, Eric Stonestreet and his fiancée, Lindsay Schweitzer, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.
Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, was missing from the get-together, but the cast remembered him by holding up a picture of him.
Modern Family fans flooded the comments section with words of love for the beloved sitcom stars.
"I love this so much!….It kinda looks like your all at Phil’s wake and it’s really funny for some reason 😂," one follower joked, referring to Burrell's picture being on the mantel in one of the snaps.
"I love the fact that you guys really became a family," another person wrote. "We don't see this strong bond in every cast on TV. you guys are so special!!"
Modern Family premiered in 2009 and ended in 2020. Some fans took to the comments to beg for the cast to reunite for a new movie or a holiday special.
"Just an idea. You guys love to hang out and work together. Just do another Season or a Movie! We won‘t be mad. I promise," one follower said, while another added, "Even a Christmas special would be joyous."
Modern Family won 22 Primetime Emmy Awards and received a whopping 85 nominations throughout its 11-year run.