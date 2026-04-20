Monica Lewinsky Admits She's Not the 'Best' at This NSFW Act While Laughing Off Infamous Bill Clinton Scandal: Watch
April 20 2026, Published 6:38 p.m. ET
Monica Lewinsky's interview with Lena Dunham quickly turned NSFW as they discussed the actress' new memoir, Famesick.
In a preview for the star's upcoming appearance on the Tuesday, April 21, episode of "Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky," Dunham touched on her promiscuous past.
Monica Lewinsky Laughs Over Her Scandal
"If people knew who I was blowing at 21... Do you know? It's so dark," Dunham, 39, admitted.
"Well, you talk about it in the book," the podcast host, 52, noted.
"Don't I refer to myself as a b------ queen?" asked the Famesick author.
"Yes, I know, that's what I thought..." Lewinsky replied, then using hand gestures to point back and forth from herself to the TV star.
"I love to meet a fellow b------ queen," the Girls alum declared while laughing. "And I never dreamed that I would meet the best."
"I'm really not," Lewinsky insisted while chuckling, to which Dunham said, "The best and the brightest."
"I'm not going to let my parents listen to this episode," Lewinsky added. "But I'm really not."
Inside Monica Lewinsky's Scandal
- Monica Lewinsky Says Bill Clinton 'Escaped a Lot More Than I Did' After Their Scandalous Affair: 'Gross Abuse of Power'
- Monica Lewinsky Admits Ex-President Bill Clinton Had 'A Charisma' To Him: 'I Was Intoxicated'
- 'An Abuse of Power': Monica Lewinsky Reveals Whether She Loved Bill Clinton Decades After Explosive Affair
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The ladies were referring to Lewinsky's scandal with Bill Clinton, now 79, who she admitted giving oral s-- to while he was president and she was a White House intern.
She confessed their sexual relationship spanned from 1995 to 1997, despite him being married to wife Hillary Clinton, 78.
The POTUS infamously denied the allegations at the time but eventually came clean.
'A Gross Abuse of Power'
Lewinsky has been more open about the scandal of late after enduring years of shame over it.
"I think [Bill] escaped a lot more than I did," she confessed in a January interview, saying the humiliation she felt "was almost unbearable."
"This was a gross abuse of power," she noted of their relationship. "Full stop."
"That doesn’t mean I didn’t make mistakes, that I didn’t make wrong choices, that my behavior didn’t hurt other people," Lewinsky acknowledged. "But at the heart of it was a gross abuse of power."
Was Monica Lewinsky in Love With Bill Clinton?
Several months earlier, she was asked if she was in love with the former president.
"It was 22 to 24-year-old young woman's love," the public speaker replied. "I think there was some limerence there and all sorts of other things, but that's how I saw it then."
After investigations — which included leaked, recorded phone calls — the politician was charged with perjury and obstruction of justice stemming from a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by another woman and the cover-up of his affair with Monica.
Though he was impeached in 1998, the father-of-one was acquitted by the Senate the following year and stayed in office.