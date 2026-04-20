Monica Lewinsky Admits She's Not the 'Best' at This NSFW Act While Laughing Off Infamous Bill Clinton Scandal: Watch

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Monica Lewinsky Laughs Over Her Scandal

Source: @reclaimingwithmonica/instagram Lena Dunham and Monica Lewinsky joked about a NSFW act during the actress' interview.

"If people knew who I was blowing at 21... Do you know? It's so dark," Dunham, 39, admitted. "Well, you talk about it in the book," the podcast host, 52, noted. "Don't I refer to myself as a b------ queen?" asked the Famesick author. "Yes, I know, that's what I thought..." Lewinsky replied, then using hand gestures to point back and forth from herself to the TV star.

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Source: @reclaimingwithmonica/instagram Lena Dunham said of Monica Lewinsky, 'I love to meet a fellow b------ queen.'

"I love to meet a fellow b------ queen," the Girls alum declared while laughing. "And I never dreamed that I would meet the best." "I'm really not," Lewinsky insisted while chuckling, to which Dunham said, "The best and the brightest." "I'm not going to let my parents listen to this episode," Lewinsky added. "But I'm really not."

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Inside Monica Lewinsky's Scandal

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky (@reclaimingwithmonica) Source: @reclaimingwithmonica/instagram The podcast host joked she wasn't going to allow her parents to listen to their NSFW conversation.

The ladies were referring to Lewinsky's scandal with Bill Clinton, now 79, who she admitted giving oral s-- to while he was president and she was a White House intern. She confessed their sexual relationship spanned from 1995 to 1997, despite him being married to wife Hillary Clinton, 78. The POTUS infamously denied the allegations at the time but eventually came clean.

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'A Gross Abuse of Power'

Source: mega Monica Lewinsky admitted the embarrassment she felt over the scandal 'was almost unbearable.'

Lewinsky has been more open about the scandal of late after enduring years of shame over it. "I think [Bill] escaped a lot more than I did," she confessed in a January interview, saying the humiliation she felt "was almost unbearable." "This was a gross abuse of power," she noted of their relationship. "Full stop." "That doesn’t mean I didn’t make mistakes, that I didn’t make wrong choices, that my behavior didn’t hurt other people," Lewinsky acknowledged. "But at the heart of it was a gross abuse of power."

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Was Monica Lewinsky in Love With Bill Clinton?

Source: mega The podcast host felt her relationship with Bill Clinton was 'a gross abuse of power.'