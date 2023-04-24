Morgan Wallen Fans Berate Singer After He Cancels Show Last Minute: 'Completely Disappointed'

Fans are not happy with Morgan Wallen after he canceled his Sunday, April 23, concert in Oxford, Miss., at the last minute.

The country star, 29, took to his Instagram Story to share why he had to back out with no notice. "After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he explained. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing."