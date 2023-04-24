Morgan Wallen Fans Berate Singer After He Cancels Show Last Minute: 'Completely Disappointed'
Fans are not happy with Morgan Wallen after he canceled his Sunday, April 23, concert in Oxford, Miss., at the last minute.
The country star, 29, took to his Instagram Story to share why he had to back out with no notice. "After last night's show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better," he explained. "I really thought I'd be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing."
Wallen added, "I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could."
But fans were less than thrilled with the news and berated him for not telling everyone sooner.
One person wrote, "Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is canceled!!! COMPLETE B*********!!!"
"Cool but what about the dog sitter, baby sitter, hotel, PTO, and gas money we took for this?" another person wrote. "You knew this morning @morganwallen."
"Luke Combs lost his voice still played the show and gave people their money back, just sayin'" a third user said.
This is hardly the first time the "Wasted on You" crooner has faced backlash. In 2021, a video of him saying the N-word surfaced online.
As a result, he was dropped by his record label and his music was banned from iHeartRadio.
Wallen later explained what was going on when he spoke with Michael Strahan in an interview. "I was around some of my friends and we just, we say dumb stuff together. In our minds it's playful. It sounds ignorant but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong," he said. "We were all clearly drunk and I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and he was leaving. I didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all."