Morgan Wallen Shows Off Gruesome Ankle Injury in New Photo After Backstage Tumble
July 27 2026, Updated 5:50 a.m. ET
Morgan Wallen added another memorable moment to his eventful Still The Problem tour.
The country singer injured himself while chatting with his fans during his concert at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor last Friday, leaving him with an ankle injury.
Morgan Wallen Shared Photos of His Ankle Injury
The 33-year-old was happily greeting fans on July 24 when he suddenly took a tumble. He got back up quickly afterward, but he could be seen limping as he walked away.
The singer then sat down after moving out of view from fans on the floor while holding his ankle.
In the photos shared on his Instagram Stories, his left ankle appeared bent at a seemingly painful angle while he was still wearing his shoes.
He noted that he “popped” it, referring to his ankle, and wrote atop his Story, “Michigan, if I appear somewhat hobbled tonight, it’s cause I am.”
Per Page Six, despite his obvious injury, he was able to finish his show that night without any major hiccups.
However, that wasn't the only injury he sustained during his consecutive two-night stop at Michigan Stadium. Just the next day, a fan threw a cellphone at him while he was performing onstage.
A video captured by another concert attendee showed the phone hitting him on the leg.
Although he was waving at his fans before the incident, he stopped to glare at the person who threw the cellphone.
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Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour Has Been Making Headlines For a While
The “Man Made a Bar” singer's concert tour has been on the news lately for several reasons, even before his injury.
In a viral TikTok video, he could be seen ripping away a phone from a security guard’s hands last month before throwing it across the stage.
The incident occurred at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh when he noticed the guard recording his performance.
The “I'm the Problem” singer also had a public meltdown onstage during his show in Denver last month. His piano appeared to malfunction while he was singing his hit song “Sand in My Boots,” forcing him to finish the performance without instrumental support.
He did not appear to take it well, as after finishing the song, he shoved his piano before flipping and breaking it onstage in front of thousands of fans, who captured the incident and helped it go viral on social media.
The tour is expected to conclude on August 1 in Philadelphia.