Morgan Wallen Shows Off Gruesome Ankle Injury in New Photo After Backstage Tumble

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Morgan Wallen added another memorable moment to his eventful Still The Problem tour. The country singer injured himself while chatting with his fans during his concert at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor last Friday, leaving him with an ankle injury.

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Morgan Wallen Shared Photos of His Ankle Injury

Source: @morganwallen/Instagram Morgan Wallen showed his gruesome ankle injury via Instagram Stories.

The 33-year-old was happily greeting fans on July 24 when he suddenly took a tumble. He got back up quickly afterward, but he could be seen limping as he walked away. The singer then sat down after moving out of view from fans on the floor while holding his ankle. In the photos shared on his Instagram Stories, his left ankle appeared bent at a seemingly painful angle while he was still wearing his shoes. He noted that he “popped” it, referring to his ankle, and wrote atop his Story, “Michigan, if I appear somewhat hobbled tonight, it’s cause I am.”

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Source: @morganwallen/Instagram Morgan Wallen stated he might hobble during his performance after twisting his ankle.

Per Page Six, despite his obvious injury, he was able to finish his show that night without any major hiccups. However, that wasn't the only injury he sustained during his consecutive two-night stop at Michigan Stadium. Just the next day, a fan threw a cellphone at him while he was performing onstage. A video captured by another concert attendee showed the phone hitting him on the leg. Although he was waving at his fans before the incident, he stopped to glare at the person who threw the cellphone.

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Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour Has Been Making Headlines For a While

Source: MEGA Morgan Wallen ripped away a phone from a security guard during one of his shows last month.

The “Man Made a Bar” singer's concert tour has been on the news lately for several reasons, even before his injury. In a viral TikTok video, he could be seen ripping away a phone from a security guard’s hands last month before throwing it across the stage. The incident occurred at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh when he noticed the guard recording his performance.

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@michaelamcdonald7 While playing “sand in my boots” Morgan gets off the piano cause it isn’t work as it should. He finishes acapella then proceeds to push the piano over, breaking it! #morganwallen #night1 #acapella #country #denver ♬ original sound - pvrerot Source: @michaelmcdonald7/TikTok Morgan Wallen broke his piano onstage last month while having a public meltdown.

Source: MEGA Morgan Wallen's 'Still The Problem' tour is expected to conclude on August 1.