Morgan Wallen 'Focusing on Being a Better Man and a Good Father' After Arrest Drama

"While Morgan has made some bad decisions in the past, he’s spent the last few months working with his head down and spending time with his family," a source recently spilled of the "Last Night" signer, who shares his 4-year-old son, Indigo, with ex-fiancée KT Smith.

The insider continued: "Pals say he’s focusing on being a better man and a good father."

With "a lot of people counting on him," Wallen doesn't want to let anyone down and is trying to find the right balance between being the life of the party and someone who will make his child proud.

"Morgan will stay true to himself and always be a little bit of a bad boy, but he isn’t willing to throw all his hard work away," the confidant explained.