Morgan Wallen 'Focusing on Being a Better Man and a Good Father' After Arrest Drama
Morgan Wallen is in his healing era.
The country star is reportedly ready to turn over a new leaf after the fair share of controversies, arrests and scandals that have plagued the musician's successful career.
Taking the Country High Road
"While Morgan has made some bad decisions in the past, he’s spent the last few months working with his head down and spending time with his family," a source recently spilled of the "Last Night" signer, who shares his 4-year-old son, Indigo, with ex-fiancée KT Smith.
The insider continued: "Pals say he’s focusing on being a better man and a good father."
With "a lot of people counting on him," Wallen doesn't want to let anyone down and is trying to find the right balance between being the life of the party and someone who will make his child proud.
"Morgan will stay true to himself and always be a little bit of a bad boy, but he isn’t willing to throw all his hard work away," the confidant explained.
Fans Won't Find Morgan Wallen at 'This Bar'
Wallen reflected on his relationship with alcohol and the steps he's taken since he was arrested in April 2024 during a guest appearance on Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" podcast last month.
"It’s definitely the best thing for me …. I ain’t been in a bar since the last time I was in a bar that everybody knows about. That’s the last time I was in a bar," the "Somebody's Problem" crooner admitted, referring to when he was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after throwing a chair off of the six-story rooftop of Chief's in Nashville, Tenn.
Morgan Wallen's Arrest Record
After being taken into police custody, Wallen pleaded guilty to the charges and received two years of probation in addition to spending seven days at a DUI education center.
This wasn't the first time the "More Than My Hometown" hitmaker was arrested, however.
In May 2020, Wallen was handcuffed for public intoxication after misbehaving outside of Kid Rock’s Big A-- Honky Tonk in Nashville. The charges in this case were ultimately dropped.
More Morgan Wallen Controversies
That same year, the 32-year-old's debut Saturday Night Live appearance was canceled after he was caught on video disobeying COVID-19 guidelines by kissing multiple women outside bars in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
In 2016, Wallen was hit with a misdemeanor DUI, though the case was reportedly later dismissed.
Other controversies of Wallen's include being recorded using a racial slur in 2021 and abruptly leaving the SNL stage after performing two songs earlier this year.