Morgan Wallen Faced Several Controversies Throughout His Career — Including DUIs, Public Intoxication, 'SNL' Cancelation and Racial Slur

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Morgan Wallen, the country singer known for his chart-topping hits, has faced a series of controversies that have impacted his career. Since rising to fame after his appearance on The Voice in 2014, Wallen has made headlines for several incidents, including run-ins with the law and public outbursts.

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Legal Troubles: DUI and Public Intoxication

Source: MEGA His first major controversy came in 2016 when he was arrested for driving under the influence in Tennessee.

Wallen's first major controversy occurred in 2016 when he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Tennessee. The charge was eventually dismissed, and the case appears to have been expunged. However, this incident marked the beginning of a series of legal troubles. In May 2020, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct at Kid Rock’s Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse. He later addressed the situation on social media, stating, "We didn’t mean any harm," and apologized to affected bar staff. The charges were dropped two months later.

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‘SNL’ Appearance Cancelled: A COVID Misstep

Wallen faced further controversy in October 2020 when he was removed from his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live. Footage of him partying without a mask surfaced, which led to Jack White performing in his place. Wallen expressed regret, noting that he needed to take a step back and work on himself.

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Racial Slur Incident: Severe Backlash

Source: MEGA Morgan Wallen apologized after several high-profile incidents and public backlash.

In February 2021, Wallen faced a significant backlash after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur. His record label suspended him, and he issued a public apology, saying, “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur.” This incident prompted discussions about accountability in the industry.

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Relationship Troubles: Cheating Allegations Surface

Wallen's personal life also drew attention in 2022 when allegations of infidelity surfaced following his breakup with model Paige Lorenze. Reports indicated that Lorenze received messages from other women claiming to have been involved with Wallen. However, he has not publicly addressed these allegations.

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Concert Cancelations: Fans Left Disappointed

Source: MEGA Concert cancelations and arrests fueled ongoing scrutiny.

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In April 2023, Wallen canceled a concert minutes before he was set to perform in Mississippi. A fan subsequently filed a lawsuit, but the singer maintained that he had lost his voice and required vocal rest, which was confirmed by his doctor.

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Rooftop Chair Incident: Reckless Behavior

April 2024 saw Wallen arrested for throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Tennessee, resulting in felony charges. After pleading guilty in December 2024, he received a sentence that included probation and a fine. Wallen took responsibility for his actions and expressed regret in a social media post.

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‘SNL’ Return: An Awkward Appearance

Source: MEGA His March 2025 ‘SNL’ appearance drew attention after he reportedly exited the stage before the show concluded.

In March 2025, Wallen returned as a musical guest on SNL, but his behavior during the show raised eyebrows. He reportedly walked off the stage while credits rolled and failed to engage with the cast afterward, leading to speculation about his demeanor.

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Onstage Meltdowns: A Pattern of Disruptions

In May 2026, Wallen flipped a piano onstage during a performance in Colorado, which he later poked fun at in a TikTok video. Shortly after, he canceled another show, stating that weather was the reason, dismissing rumors linking his actions to the cancellations.

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Conclusion: The Future of Morgan Wallen

Source: MEGA His future in the music industry remained a topic of debate among fans.