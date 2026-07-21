Morgan Wallen Faced Several Controversies Throughout His Career — Including DUIs, Public Intoxication, 'SNL' Cancelation and Racial Slur
July 21 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET
Morgan Wallen, the country singer known for his chart-topping hits, has faced a series of controversies that have impacted his career.
Since rising to fame after his appearance on The Voice in 2014, Wallen has made headlines for several incidents, including run-ins with the law and public outbursts.
Legal Troubles: DUI and Public Intoxication
Wallen's first major controversy occurred in 2016 when he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Tennessee. The charge was eventually dismissed, and the case appears to have been expunged. However, this incident marked the beginning of a series of legal troubles.
In May 2020, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct at Kid Rock’s Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse. He later addressed the situation on social media, stating, "We didn’t mean any harm," and apologized to affected bar staff. The charges were dropped two months later.
‘SNL’ Appearance Cancelled: A COVID Misstep
Wallen faced further controversy in October 2020 when he was removed from his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live. Footage of him partying without a mask surfaced, which led to Jack White performing in his place. Wallen expressed regret, noting that he needed to take a step back and work on himself.
Racial Slur Incident: Severe Backlash
In February 2021, Wallen faced a significant backlash after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur. His record label suspended him, and he issued a public apology, saying, “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur.” This incident prompted discussions about accountability in the industry.
Relationship Troubles: Cheating Allegations Surface
Wallen's personal life also drew attention in 2022 when allegations of infidelity surfaced following his breakup with model Paige Lorenze. Reports indicated that Lorenze received messages from other women claiming to have been involved with Wallen. However, he has not publicly addressed these allegations.
Concert Cancelations: Fans Left Disappointed
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In April 2023, Wallen canceled a concert minutes before he was set to perform in Mississippi. A fan subsequently filed a lawsuit, but the singer maintained that he had lost his voice and required vocal rest, which was confirmed by his doctor.
Rooftop Chair Incident: Reckless Behavior
April 2024 saw Wallen arrested for throwing a chair off a rooftop bar in Tennessee, resulting in felony charges. After pleading guilty in December 2024, he received a sentence that included probation and a fine. Wallen took responsibility for his actions and expressed regret in a social media post.
‘SNL’ Return: An Awkward Appearance
In March 2025, Wallen returned as a musical guest on SNL, but his behavior during the show raised eyebrows. He reportedly walked off the stage while credits rolled and failed to engage with the cast afterward, leading to speculation about his demeanor.
Onstage Meltdowns: A Pattern of Disruptions
In May 2026, Wallen flipped a piano onstage during a performance in Colorado, which he later poked fun at in a TikTok video. Shortly after, he canceled another show, stating that weather was the reason, dismissing rumors linking his actions to the cancellations.
Conclusion: The Future of Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen's career has been marred by numerous controversies, raising questions about his future in the music industry. As he navigates the complexities of fame, fans are left wondering if he can reclaim his status or if his past actions will overshadow his talent.