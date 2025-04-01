Morgan Wallen's Refusal to Participate in Musical Sketch Forced Joe Jonas to Make Surprise 'Saturday Night Live' Cameo
Joe Jonas saved the day as he swooped in and replaced Morgan Wallen during a musical sketch on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.
The Jonas Brothers band member had a last-minute surprise cameo during the Saturday night, March 29, episode of the late-night comedy sketch series, with a source later revealing the Disney Channel alum only did so after the "Last Night" singer refused to participate in the role.
"[Morgan] was asked but declined, so they got Joe instead," a source spilled to a news publication, admitting Wallen was "not super friendly" while on set in New York City.
"They had hopes he would do the pre-tape and perhaps more, but no joy," the insider added.
Jonas still successfully made fans laugh as he encouraged people to "believe in ourself" and "believe in the line" while SNL cast members Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman, as well as the night's guest host Mikey Madison, sang a song, titled "Big Dumb Line" about how individuals constantly stand in long lines around NYC.
"You deserve this viral Greek yogurt or to try Lisa Rinna’s wine," Jonas sang during the silly track. "So don’t give up. The rewards will be splendid. Did Amelia Earhart give up? I’m not sure how that ended. But she wants you to…"
Jonas and the sketch's other stars then broke out into the tune's chorus, singing: "Wait in a big, fat line."
Wallen reportedly turning down the sketch appearance occurred prior to him facing immense backlash for abruptly exiting the stage on Saturday evening following his quick musical performance.
After performing his upcoming new album's title track, "I'm the Problem," and another song off of the record, titled "Just in Case," Wallen controversially walked off during the episode's closing credits without participating in musical guests' typical protocol of hugging and mingling with the show's cast members.
To make matters worse, Wallen took to Instagram shortly after his SNL gig, writing, "get me to God’s country," which prompted speculation he was snubbing the NBC late-night series and the city of New York as a whole.
After Wallen's abrupt exist, SNL star Kenan Thompson spoke to a separate news outlet, admitting: "I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not, or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way."
"You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping. I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something… It’s definitely a spike in the norm," the comedian continued. "We’re so used to everybody just turning around and high-fiving us, everybody’s saying, 'Good job, good job, good job.' So when there’s a departure from that, it’s like, hmm, I wonder what that’s about?"
Page Six spoke to a source about why Jonas made a cameo in the March 29 episode of Saturday Night Live, while Entertainment Weekly chatted with Thompson about Wallen's exit.