Jesse Palmer Teases Taylor Frankie Paul's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Is 'Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen Before': 'She Kept Us on Our Toes'

Jesse Palmer revealed Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette is going to be epic — and unforgettable. "This is going to be a season unlike anything we've ever seen before. I've been hosting for five years now, and I've never seen anything like this. Taylor is fantastic. I'm really excited for people to see a totally different side to her than the one we're used to seeing on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Taylor has a really big heart, she's really intentional, she's very thoughtful, and she has a lot of her plate as the Bachelorette because she's stepping into this world fresh," the athlete, 47, who stars in Great Clips’ national marketing campaign for the College Football Playoff (this time alongside Falcons QB Kirk Cousins), exclusively tells OK!.

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul became famous after appearing on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

"She was never on a previous season. I don't know how many previous seasons she's actually ever watched. I don't know how much Taylor knew about the framework or structure of what she's doing, but she had great intentions, and she showed up wanting to fall in love and wanting to find her person," Palmer continues of the reality starlet, who got famous after appearing in the Hulu show, which focuses on a group of Mormon mom influencers get caught in the midst of a swinging scandal that makes headlines. "She's had a lot of heavy decisions to make because she's not just doing what's in her own best interest — she's got three children, so she had a lot to think about." Paul, who shares daughter Indy (born 2017) and son Ocean (born 2020) with ex-husband Tate Paul, and son Ever (born 2024) with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, was known for doing things "her own way," Palmer reveals. "She kept us on our toes! We were breaking format so many different times throughout the course of the show. I would show up to work every single day not knowing what she was going to do, what she was going to say, where she was going to go. I can promise this is going to be one wild ride, and it will be unlike anything anybody's ever seen before," he shares.

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul's season is a 'wild ride,' according to Jesse Palmer.

Last year, ABC announced a shake-up by naming Paul, 31, as the show’s lead, departing from its usual practice of selecting a former contestant. "I think it was a gamble for sure," the football star notes. "I think this is a gamble that is absolutely going to pay off. I don't know if this is something we're going to continue every single season. With Taylor specifically, she knocked it out of the park. There was something refreshing about it, too, because of her sincerity and also being so new [to the franchise]. She has a background in reality TV, and she's very good in front of the camera. She can be emotional; she's great in interviews, but it was refreshing because she was living it for the first time every single day as well. She's so relatable in a lot of different ways. Taylor's not perfect. None of us are! She's flawed, and she embraces that, and she's not afraid to talk about that. You see a lot of layers to her that get peeled back. I can't wait for people to see this. We're definitely going out of the box with this one."

Source: @taylorfrankiepaul/Instagram Jesse Palmer said the starlet is 'fantastic.'

Since Palmer had no clue what would happen while on set, he jokes the show has "aged" him from this one season alone. However, it was "worth it." "I lost a lot of sleep, but she's incredible. I'm so excited for people to see this side of her. I know she has millions of fans now. I think she's going to gain millions more when all is said and done," he predicts. "The group of guys are absolutely fantastic."

Source: Great Clips, Inc. Jesse Palmer is excited to partner with Great Clips.

Of course, it wouldn't be a season of The Bachelorette without some drama. "I can't sit here and tell you that all those guys were there for the right reasons," he hints. "Some of them were not — and for obvious reasons. I think Taylor had a fear of that. Were they coming on for fame? But for the most part, I will say it was an incredible group of guys, and a group of guys that had to be really thoughtful coming onto this show because they know what comes with Taylor. They know about her family, her fame, her following, etc. She lives in Utah, so you're probably going to be moving there, and you have to be OK with that. I give these men a lot of credit. They put a lot of thought into this."

Palmer usually has a "pretty good" idea of who is going to make it to the end, but this time around, he was baffled. "That was always changing! I think Taylor's really good at being in the moment. There were days where I would say, 'That dude is going home tonight, get the limo ready,' and sure enough, he's still there, and she's giving him a rose. That happened all the time! She was a curveball every single day, but it was incredible in the best way possible. It's a really special season in a lot of ways," he dishes. "This season will be worth the wait."

View this post on Instagram Source: @greatclips/Instagram Jesse Palmer and Kirk Cousins appear in a commerical together.

In the meantime, Palmer is looking forward to enjoying some "downtime" after the craziness of filming the ABC series. For now, he's excited about teaming up with Great Clips for the second year in a row to promote their national marketing campaign for the College Football Playoff, which will include television commercials, social content, in-salon branding, as well as a new national haircut promotion. "It's the best time of year. I got to work with Great Clips last year on a similar campaign as well, and they do a great job of helping fans look and feel their best for this time of year when they're cheering on their favorite teams. We've got a saying in football, 'Look good, feel good, play good,' and Great Clips follows that. It's not just players, it's not just coaches, but it's for fans as well who are cheering on their favorite teams," he explains of the partnership. "Great Clips brought back the $9.99 haircut coupon, which is incredible for fans to not just get a great haircut, but it's also very affordable and very convenient! Fans can go to https://greatclips.com/football to find out how they can sign up for that coupon and then find the closest Great Clips to them to get ready because we're in the thick of it right now! This is when you have to look and feel and play your best because we're getting really close to the national championship game. It was a lot of fun to partner up with them!"

