Politics Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Thinks Donald Trump Is 'Sicker' Than He's 'Letting On': 'History Is the Evidence'

Don Lemon isn't buying claims from Donald Trump's administration that the 79-year-old is the "healthiest president" in U.S. history. During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, September 9, episode of "The Daily Beast Podcast," the former CNN anchor accused Trump of being way "sicker" than the public may think amid concerns about the POTUS' well-being. "I think that he is sicker than the administration is letting on... and by evidence only: history is the evidence," Lemon declared while speaking to the podcast's host, Joanna Coles.

Don Lemon Is Skeptical About Donald Trump's Health

Don Lemon is skeptical about Donald Trump's health status.

Lemon claimed Trump's battle with COVID-19 in fall 2020 is a clear example of why people shouldn't believe the White House's reports about the president's health. "Because I remember being on the air and being the first to report that Donald Trump and Melania Trump had COVID. And when Donald Trump walked out of the White House to walk to Marine One and then go on to the hospital, he looked terrible, but he was sicker than we knew, and no one told us about it," the television journalist explained. At the time, Trump's head physician, Dr. Sean Conley, failed to inform the public that the president had been receiving supplemental oxygen. Then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also commented on Trump's health with a conflicting and more concerning update about the U.S. commander-in-chief's illness than Conley's positive message sounded.

Donald Trump's administration insists the president is in good health.

Lemon insisted: "There’s nothing that leads me to believe that they would be more transparent about it now." "I wish there was more transparency because this administration seems to be more concerned about Joe Biden’s alleged cognitive issues, and he’s not even in office anymore. And I think they should be more transparent about Donald Trump’s issues," the axed CNN star said.

Don Lemon Criticizes Donald Trump's Press Secretary

Don Lemon criticized the way Karoline Leavitt answers press questions about Donald Trump's health.

In an effort to get to the bottom of Trump's health status, Lemon encouraged the press to dig deeper when given the opportunity to ask Trump or White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt questions during White House briefings. "I can’t watch live. I can only watch the clips because it’s so infuriating and frustrating because they don’t allow people to push back in a significant manner. They want to move on quickly," he said in reference to how Leavitt and the Trump administration conduct press conferences.

Source: The Daily Beast Podcast/YouTube

"She’ll say, you know, 'Joanna,' and you’ll ask a question, and then she just sort of either lies about it or obfuscates or deflects, and then she goes, ‘Bob,’ and you’re like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait!'" Lemon declared. "If you aren’t allowed, Joanna, to follow up on something that’s very important, I think the next journalist should say, ‘Why don’t you answer my colleague’s question?'" Lemon suggested. "But they don’t do that. So I think they should be pressing her about a lot of things about Donald Trump’s health."

White House Communications Director Calls Don Lemon a 'Loser'

Don Lemon was deemed a 'moron' by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung