Lori Loughlin's Ex Mossimo Giannulli Makes Unexpected Spousal Support Demand in Divorce Filing

Article continues below advertisement

Mossimo Giannulli made a surprising request in his response to his estranged wife Lori Loughlin's divorce filing. The fashion designer, 63, filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, October 15, citing the same reason as Loughlin, 62, "irreconcilable differences" for their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Mossimo Giannulli's Spousal Support Request Differed From Lori Loughlin's

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin filed for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli on September 4, 2026.

Unlike Loughlin, who requested that spousal support be determined at a later date and that each party cover their own attorney fees, Giannulli asked the court to "determine whether spousal support shall be payable to either party upon a request of either party" and decide "if one party should make a contribution to the other party’s fees."

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin Requested Their Assets Be Divided According to Couple's Prenuptial Agreement

Source: MEGA Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin tied the knot in November 1997.

In the Full House star's September 4 divorce filing, Loughlin requested that the former couple's properties, assets and debts be split according to their prenuptial agreement. The prenuptial agreement was finalized one month before their November 1997 wedding and later amended in 2015. Giannulli did not mention the prenuptial agreement in his filing and left the date of separation field blank, while Loughlin listed it as August 31, 2025.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin's Split Confirmed in October 2024

Source: MEGA Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin are parents to two daughters.

Lori Loughlin Is 'Embracing New Things' Following Her Split From Mossimo Giannulli

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin said it was a 'beautiful' thing when you don't care what other people think.