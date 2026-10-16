Lori Loughlin's Ex Mossimo Giannulli Makes Unexpected Spousal Support Demand in Divorce Filing
Oct. 16 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET
Mossimo Giannulli made a surprising request in his response to his estranged wife Lori Loughlin's divorce filing.
The fashion designer, 63, filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, October 15, citing the same reason as Loughlin, 62, "irreconcilable differences" for their split.
Mossimo Giannulli's Spousal Support Request Differed From Lori Loughlin's
Unlike Loughlin, who requested that spousal support be determined at a later date and that each party cover their own attorney fees, Giannulli asked the court to "determine whether spousal support shall be payable to either party upon a request of either party" and decide "if one party should make a contribution to the other party’s fees."
Lori Loughlin Requested Their Assets Be Divided According to Couple's Prenuptial Agreement
In the Full House star's September 4 divorce filing, Loughlin requested that the former couple's properties, assets and debts be split according to their prenuptial agreement.
The prenuptial agreement was finalized one month before their November 1997 wedding and later amended in 2015.
Giannulli did not mention the prenuptial agreement in his filing and left the date of separation field blank, while Loughlin listed it as August 31, 2025.
- Lori Loughlin Files for Divorce From Mossimo Giannulli Months After Split as Court Documents Reveal Exes Signed Prenup Before 30-Year Marriage
- Lori Loughlin Feels 'Betrayed' by Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Shocking Split, Reveals Source: 'It's Not a Happy Situation'
- Mossimo Giannulli Thinks Ex Lori Loughlin Is an 'Incredible Mom' and 'Lovely Person' Despite Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin's Split Confirmed in October 2024
As OK! previously reported, Loughlin and Giannulli's split was confirmed in October 2024 after nearly 28 years of marriage.
The former couple – who share daughters Bella Rose Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli – were "living apart and taking a break from the marriage," according to the TV star's representative, Elizabeth Much.
"There are no legal proceedings at this time," the rep added.
Lori and Mossimo, who married in November 1997, made headlines for their involvement in the highly publicized college admissions scandal. In May 2020, they pleaded guilty to paying more than $500,000 to secure their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California.
Sources later suggested that the couple's marriage was "never the same" following the ordeal.
Lori Loughlin Is 'Embracing New Things' Following Her Split From Mossimo Giannulli
Lori opened up about "embracing new things" in her new single era in an exclusive interview with OK! earlier this month.
"Life is always presenting you with change or things that you might never have expected, and I think to be able to roll with the punches and go with the flow," the actress said on October 5. "You do get to a certain age where you don’t care what other people think, and that’s a really beautiful place to be. It really is. You just have enough of yourself. Not to say that we don’t have our insecurities, but you have enough of yourself that you’re like, 'You know what? This is who I am. I’m not perfect."