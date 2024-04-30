Bella Hadid Was in a 'Pretty Dark' Place 'Mentally' Before Making Lifestyle Changes to Find Happiness: 'I Feel a Lot Better'
After being the "It Girl" model for years, Bella Hadid took a break from the spotlight to focus on her mental and physical health.
Nowadays, the star is in a better place, which is why she was comfortable enough to open up about her more trying times in a new interview.
"One day, I woke up and just saw something on Instagram. I knew I needed to make changes in my life to become happy with myself, so I chose to go through this journey," the brunette beauty, 27, spilled to Vogue. "I went through a lot of things mentally, and at one point it got pretty dark. I’m a sensitive person and going through pain is the only way to grow."
The star, who also has Lyme disease, said she began focusing on things that helped her "remember" who she is.
She achieved a better state of mind through a few practices, explaining, "I don’t have a cold plunge here, but I have a little pool and it’s freezing. I jumped in before I started my calls and I feel a lot better."
The equestrian also utilizes essential oils — something her family has a unique connection to.
"My dad and I were playing backgammon by the fireplace when I discovered my uncle Mahmoud used to make essential oils," she revealed. "I had no idea."
That's what inspired the sober star to make her own line of them, naming the brand Orebella.
"It’s the first-ever non-alcoholic, essential oil-based, bi-phase perfume," she said of her product, which comes in three scents.
Salted Muse, which contains notes of sea salt and olive oil, is a tribute to her loved ones and their culture. "Whether you are Palestinian or just Arab, our families put olive oil on everything," Hadid explained. "That was, for me, something I could put in that was special and an ode to my heritage."
The Victoria's Secret stunner — who has also battled depression and anxiety — is excited to keep moving forward in her health journey, concluding, "For the first time in my life, I just want to focus on being happy."
Some of her happiness also stems from her relationship with Adan Banuelos, a real-life cowboy and horse trainer. The two first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 and went Instagram official earlier this year.
Things are clearly serious, as TMZ reported Hadid bought a home in Texas so she can be closer to her man. A source told the news outlet the house has been her primary place of residence lately.