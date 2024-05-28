OK Magazine
8 Most Shocking 'Bachelor' Finales: From Brad Womack's Shocking Decision to Nikki Ferrell and Juan Pablo Galavis' Drama

most shocking bachelor finales
Source: Bachelor Nation on ABC/YouTube; Bachelor Nation/YouTube
By:

May 28 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Had Some Realizations

arie luyendyk jr
Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor finale was dubbed the "most dramatic ending" in the show's history by then-host Chris Harrison. The race-car driver proposed to Becca Kufrin — only to call it off later because he was thinking about his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, all the time.

"I told Becca I would choose her every day … It kills me that I'm going back on that, but I have to follow my heart," he confessed.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham eventually tied the knot on January 12, 2019.

Ben Flajnik Chose Courtney Robertson

ben flajnik
Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube

During Season 16 of The Bachelor, starring Ben Flajnik, The Bachelorette Season 7 runner-up proposed to Courtney Robertson despite the female contestant being called the "villain of the season." The move left everyone in deep shock, though they called it quits nine months after the show ended.

Robertson went on to marry Humberto Preciado and welcomed two children — Harper and Vincent — with him.

Brad Womack Became One of the Most Hated Bachelors

brad womack
Source: Bachelor Nation on ABC/YouTube

Brad Womack earned the nickname "one of the most hated Bachelors" when he broke two hearts during the final rose ceremony during the Season 11 finale in 2007. He rejected the final two contestants, cheerleader Jenni Croft and real estate agent DeAnna Pappas, before returning to the show years later.

Charlie O'Connell Wanted to Keep Dating Two Women

charlie oconnell
Source: MEGA

Charlie O'Connell had a chance to choose one woman in the show, but he did not propose and asked Sarah Brice and Krisily Kennedy to continue dating him instead.

However, he finally made up his mind during the After the Final Rose special and chose Brice. They dated for years before calling it quits in April 2010.

"I think it was a mutual breakup. The thing is that we dated for five years … and were just arguing over the same things and stuff like that. And then eventually you've got to go your separate ways," O'Connell told People. "She's a great girl. I'm sure she'll do great."

Clayton Echard Told Three Women He Loved Them

clayton echard
Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube

During the Bachelor Season 26, Clayton Echard shocked the viewers when he told three women — Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia and Susie Evans — he had feelings for them.

"I think I might be falling in love with all three of these women, and I also might already be in love with Susie," said Echard. "I don't know, can you fall in love multiple times at the same time? I don't know. But I know it's time to let my walls down, quit being guarded."

Echard eventually broke up with the two women and chose Evans to become his only girl, though they broke up in September 2022.

Jason Mesnick Picked Another Girl

jason mesnick
Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube

Jason Mesnick joined Luyendyk Jr. on the list of the most hated bachelors in history when he proposed to Melissa Rycroft — only to pursue Molly Malaney in the end. They wed in 2010 and welcomed their daughter together.

Jesse Palmer Proposed With a Plane Ticket

jesse palmer
Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube

Jesse Palmer chose Jessica Bowlin and proposed to her. But instead of a ring, he gave her a one-way plane ticket to New York so she could chase her dreams while being with him.

They split one month after the proposal.

Nikki Ferrell Never Heard 'I Love You' From Juan Pablo Galavis

nikki ferrell
Source: Bachelor Nation/YouTube

Nikki Ferrell and Juan Pablo Galavis ended up together but decided to part ways because the father-of-one refused to say "I love you." Though Ferrell received the final rose, their relationship ended in October 2014.

