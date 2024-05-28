8 Most Shocking 'Bachelor' Finales: From Brad Womack's Shocking Decision to Nikki Ferrell and Juan Pablo Galavis' Drama

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor finale was dubbed the "most dramatic ending" in the show's history by then-host Chris Harrison. The race-car driver proposed to Becca Kufrin — only to call it off later because he was thinking about his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, all the time.

"I told Becca I would choose her every day … It kills me that I'm going back on that, but I have to follow my heart," he confessed.

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham eventually tied the knot on January 12, 2019.