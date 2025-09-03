Most Tragic Pageant Queen Deaths That Shook the World: Kseniya Alexandrova, JonBenét Ramsey and More

Article continues below advertisement

Cheslie Kryst

Source: MEGA Cheslie Kryst died before what would have been her 31st birthday.

On January 30, 2022, Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst died by suicide at the age of 30. Police said the Extra correspondent jumped from her high-rise apartment building in Manhattan, NBC News reported. "In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," Kryst's family wrote in a statement at the time. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength." They added, "She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on. As we reflect on our loss, the family asks for privacy at this time." Hours before the incident, Kryst uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram alongside the caption, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

Fatimih Dávila

Source: @fatimihdavila/Instagram Fatimih Dávila also competed in the 2008 Miss World.

Miss Uruguay Fatimih Dávila, who represented the country at the Miss Universe 2006, was found hanged in the bathroom of a guest room in a Mexico City hotel in May 2019. She was 31. Local officials stated that Dávila arrived at the property on April 23, prior to a purported job interview. Meanwhile, local newspaper El Universal reported the officials launched a probe to confirm whether she was a victim of a prostitution ring.

Gleycy Correia

Source: @gleycycorreia/Instagram Gleycy Correia was in a coma for over two months.

Miss United Continents Brazil 2018 Gleycy Correia died on June 20, 2022, following a routine tonsil surgery. She was 27. Five days after getting her tonsils removed, Correia suffered a hemorrhage and fell into a coma. She never regained consciousness and died of kidney failure over two months later, according to The Washington Post.

JonBenét Ramsey

Source: MEGA A Netflix documentary explored the murder of JonBenét Ramsey.

Child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey earned several titles — including America's Royale Miss, Colorado State All-Star Kids Cover Girl, Little Miss Charlevoix, Little Miss Colorado and National Tiny Miss Beauty — before her lifeless body was found in the family home's basement in Boulder, Colo., on December 26, 1996. Her autopsy revealed she was sexually assaulted and strangled, with her official cause of death listed as "asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma." Her death was ruled a homicide. Nearly three decades after Ramsey's murder, it remains an unsolved cold case. "They were just open to sincerely discuss the case. I'm just very impressed with the caliber of the leadership now and that gave me great hope," the slain child pageant queen's father, John Ramsey, told NBC's Stephanie Gosk after meeting with the new Boulder police chief in January.

Kadance Fredericksen

Source: @kadancefred/Instagram Kadance Fredericksen experienced abuse as a child.

On February 17, Miss Florida Teen USA Kadance Fredericksen died in a car crash at State Road 4 and Hurricane Lake Road in Florida. She was 18. The Florida Highway Patrol said "for unknown reasons," Fredericksen's vehicle "crossed the center lane and entered the eastbound lane," hitting a tractor-trailer. "We are still in the early stages of the investigation and ask that we all take a moment for this family as well as others who have lost a loved one to a traffic crash," the authorities added.

Kseniya Alexandrova

Source: MEGA Kseniya Alexandrova and her husband married in March.

Just a few months after her wedding, Russian model and Miss Universe 2017 contestant Kseniya Alexandrova died in a car accident involving an elk on August 12 at the age of 30. According to Russian media, Alexandrova passed away after being involved in a car accident while she and her husband were traveling on the M9 highway. Her spouse told RIA Novosti she sustained a blow to the head after an elk flew through the windshield of their vehicle. The husband survived, while Alexandrova died after significant brain injuries kept her in a coma.

Maria Susana Flores Gamez

Source: MEGA Maria Susana Flores Gamez was a Mexican beauty queen.

Mexican beauty queen Maria Susana Flores Gamez was killed during a drug fight on November 24, 2012. She was 20. Prosecutor Marco Antonio Higuera said Gamez's body was found lying near an AK-47 assault rifle and 60 shell casings. It was not disclosed whether she used the weapon when a gun battle between soldiers and the alleged gang of drug traffickers broke out. "She was with the gang of criminals, but we cannot say whether she participated in the shootout," Higuera said. "That's what we're going to have to investigate."

Mónica Spear

Source: MEGA Three men received lengthy jail sentences for the killing of Mónica Spear.

Venezuelan beauty queen and soap opera actress Mónica Spear and her ex-husband, Thomas Henry Berry, were shot and killed on a highway in central Venezuela on January 6, 2014. They were traveling in the area with their then-5-year-old daughter when their car broke down. While waiting for assistance, armed robbers ambushed them, opening fire and killing both Spear and Berry. Meanwhile, their daughter survived the shooting but sustained a gunshot wound in the leg. "There will be no tolerance for those who seek to carry out such actions, killing good men and women, killing men and women who have a right to life," Jose Gregorio Sierralta, who was serving as the director of the country's investigative police at the time, told the Associated Press. "What is your excuse? I speak here to the criminals who killed this young woman: What excuse do you have for committing murder?"

Zoe Sozo Bethel

Source: @zosobe/Instagram Zoe Sozo Bethel's death was ruled a 'tragic accident.'