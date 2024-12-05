OK! TRUE CRIME SPECIAL: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revealed — Inside the Secret Police File

The tragic murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey has gone down as one of the most infamous unsolved murders in modern U.S. history.

On December 26, 1996, JonBenét's lifeless body was discovered in the basement of her parents John and Patsy Ramsey's home in Boulder, Co. Medical examiners later revealed her cause of death was strangulation with a garrote made from a rope and a paintbrush, as well as trauma to her head.

Initially, investigators attempted to pin the crime on family members — including John, Patsy, and their son Burke, who was nine years old at the time of the murder — but DNA evidence cleared them as suspects.

"We assumed that the police would show some level of discernment and wisdom and say, 'Yeah, well this is crazy,' to think [we] murdered our child," John said in a recent interview. "Well, they never did. They made that decision on day one, and tried desperately to prove it."

30 years after the shocking slaying, the still-grieving father is tirelessly fighting for answers.

"We want the evidence that has been previously tested and never tested," he explained during an appearance on NewsNation’s CUOMO. "We don't know that for sure, but [if so,] we want that resampled by one of the cutting edge labs that's out there ... I believe [if] we do that, there's a really good chance we can solve it."