OK! TRUE CRIME SPECIAL: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revealed — Inside the Secret Police File

ok jon benet crime scene photos pp
Source: OULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT; UNSPLASH
By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

The tragic murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey has gone down as one of the most infamous unsolved murders in modern U.S. history.

On December 26, 1996, JonBenét's lifeless body was discovered in the basement of her parents John and Patsy Ramsey's home in Boulder, Co. Medical examiners later revealed her cause of death was strangulation with a garrote made from a rope and a paintbrush, as well as trauma to her head.

Initially, investigators attempted to pin the crime on family members — including John, Patsy, and their son Burke, who was nine years old at the time of the murder — but DNA evidence cleared them as suspects.

"We assumed that the police would show some level of discernment and wisdom and say, 'Yeah, well this is crazy,' to think [we] murdered our child," John said in a recent interview. "Well, they never did. They made that decision on day one, and tried desperately to prove it."

30 years after the shocking slaying, the still-grieving father is tirelessly fighting for answers.

"We want the evidence that has been previously tested and never tested," he explained during an appearance on NewsNation’s CUOMO. "We don't know that for sure, but [if so,] we want that resampled by one of the cutting edge labs that's out there ... I believe [if] we do that, there's a really good chance we can solve it."

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos obtained by OK! from the scene of JonBenét's murder.

jon benet crime scene blanket
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
John was the one to find his daughter's dead body.

jonbenet crime scene photos jon benet suitcase window
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
She was discovered in her parent's basement after she went missing for roughly seven hours.

jonbenet crime scene photos jon benet bedroom
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
The late 6-year-old's bedroom appeared to be mostly untouched.

jonbenet crime scene photos jonbenet suitcase
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
A suitcase was found beneath the basement window. In a recent Netflix documentary, John claimed the case "shouldn't have been there" and looked like it had been "set there like it was a step because the window was fairly high."

jonbenet crime scene photos house pic
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Patsy's paint supplies were found near where JonBenét's body was found.

jonbenet crime scene photos rope
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
The murder weapon was a garrote fashioned from a rope and a paintbrush.

jonbenet crime scene photos string
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
There was a thin rope wrapped around JonBenét's neck when her body was discovered.

jonbenet crime scene photos rope
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Unidentified male DNA was reportedly found on the murder weapon.

jonbenet crime scene photos ransom note
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Patsy told police she found a ransom note asking for $118,000 at the bottom of the stairs of her home. The amount oddly matched the amount John had received as a work bonus that year.

jonbenet crime scene photos hands
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Pathologist John E. Meyer, M.D.'s report revealed: "A brief examination of the body disclosed a ligature around the neck and a ligature around the right wrist. Also noted was a small area of abrasion or contusion below the right ear on the lateral aspect of the right cheek. A prominent dried abrasion was present on the lower left neck."

jonbenet crime scene photos basement window exterior
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
The windowsill outside of the Ramsey's basement in Boulder, Co.

jonbenet crime scene photos basement window
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
An open window at the Ramsey home.

jonbenet crime scene photos footprint
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
There were unidentified boot prints found outside the Ramsey home after the murder.

jonbenet crime scene photos jon benet basement
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
A photo of the Ramsey family's water heater in the basement.

jonbenet crime scene photos footprint
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
John alleged there is still evidence that has not been properly DNA-tested.

jon benet grave mega
Source: MEGA

JonBenét's grave is at the Saint James Episcopal Cemetery in Marietta, next to the graves of her mother and her half-sister Elizabeth Pasch Ramsey.

