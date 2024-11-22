JonBenét Ramsey's Father Thinks He Knows Who Murdered His Daughter, Claims 'Police Blew Off' Suspect

John explained that a suspect who snuck into the home of a 12-year-old girl in Boulder, Colo., nine months after JonBenét’s death seems to be the most likely perpetrator. At the time, the masked individual raped the young girl until they were chased out of the home by her mother.

“To me, it could easily have been the same person,” John insisted. “The police blew it off as, ‘No, it's not the same.’"