Netflix Docuseries Investigates 'Mishandling' of JonBenét Ramsey's Murder Case After Years of Scrutiny

Photo of JonBenét Ramsey
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey was discovered dead in 1996.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

The Boulder police department's handing of the JonBenét Ramsey investigation will come under scrutiny in an all-new three-part docuseries.

According to a statement from the network, the highly-anticipated show will look into "the mishandling of the case by law enforcement and the media, ultimately revealing the relatively simple steps that can be taken to finally solve perhaps the most infamous cold case of all time."

netflix investigates mishandling jonbenet ramseys murder casepp
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey's murder has never been solved.

JonBenet's father, John Ramsey, played a key role in the making of the series and is featured in the trailer. In one snippet, a producer asks the 80-year-old to walk them "through the day" that his daughter was found dead in their basement.

John replies, "It was just unbelievable."

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, directed by Joe Berlinger, is set to premiere on Monday, November 25, on Netflix.

netflix investigates mishandling jonbenet ramseys murder case
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey has continued to search for the answers to his daughter's murder for nearly 30 years.

As OK! previously reported, JonBenét was found dead in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 25, 1996. She was only six years old. Medical reports later confirmed the little girl had been sexually assaulted and her cause of death was determined to be strangulation with a garrote made from a rope and a paintbrush.

Her murder has gone down in true crime history as one of the most well-known cold cases in the United States and her father has never stopped trying to solve it. Over the years, he's regularly criticized the Boulder, Co., police force for not being focused enough on finding answers.

JonBenet Ramsey

"We heard, reliably, that one of the members of the police department — I don’t know who — told a journalist, ‘We’re just waiting for John Ramsey to die,'" the still-grieving father said at CrimeCon in June 2023. "And the implication is: then pressure will be off, and all this will go away. It’s just disgusting, but it’s not out of character at all."

And while there have been great hopes that new leaps in technology will allow the case to be solved, John also alleged the murder weapon had not been DNA-tested over the past 28 years.

netflix investigates mishandling jonbenet ramseys murder case
Source: @youtube

John Ramsey has frequently criticized the Boulder police for their handling of the case.

"I don't know why they didn't test it in the beginning. To my knowledge it still hasn’t been tested," he suggested in an episode of True Crime News that aired this past September. "If they're testing it and just not telling me, that’s great, but I have no reason to believe that."

People released the statement on Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey.

