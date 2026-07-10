MTV's 'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman Claims Kaitlyn Bristowe Had an 'Advantage' on 'DWTS' Because She's a 'Girl'

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'I Love That I Didn't Win'

Source: MEGA Nev Schulman was on Season 29 of 'DWTS.'

Bones pressed him about how he felt watching Bristowe take home the Mirrorball Trophy instead of him back in Season 29. "If I were you, I would have been really disappointed," Bones said. "Oh, actually quite the opposite," Schulman replied, before adding, "I love that I didn't win." The TV personality didn't stop there, offering up his theory on why Bristowe may have had the upper hand in the competition.

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'She Had a Little Bit of an Advantage'

Source: MEGA Nev Schulman claimed women have an 'advantage.'

"I think she had a little bit of an advantage," he said. "I just think being the girl, I think there is a slight advantage as a non-professional, because the male does so much guiding in dancing." Schulman talked about his own experience with his partner Jenna Johnson as an example. "Obviously Jenna was guiding me essentially too," he said. "As an untrained ballroom dancer, I think being the one that is led is inherently a little bit easier. I'm not trying to not give Kaitlyn her flowers. She's fantastic."

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'I'm Happy She Won'

Source: MEGA Nev Schulman was a fan favorite over the course of the season.

Despite the loss, Schulman made it clear that he has no regrets about how the season ended. "The reason I'm happy she won is because people come up to me now all the time and say like 'you should've won,'" he explained. "It's so much more fun to have people be like 'you got robbed,' ya know." During his season, he was known for his exceptional technique and charisma, even earning the season's first perfect score for a Swan Lake-inspired Paso Doble, but ultimately finished the competition as the runner-up.