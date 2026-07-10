MTV's 'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman Claims Kaitlyn Bristowe Had an 'Advantage' on 'DWTS' Because She's a 'Girl'
July 10 2026, Updated 4:23 p.m. ET
Nev Schulman is once again opening up about his experience on Dancing With the Stars and believes the competition may not be a level playing field.
The Catfish host, who competed on the dance competition show, addressed losing to Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Thursday, July 9 episode of Netflix's "Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast" podcast.
'I Love That I Didn't Win'
Bones pressed him about how he felt watching Bristowe take home the Mirrorball Trophy instead of him back in Season 29.
"If I were you, I would have been really disappointed," Bones said.
"Oh, actually quite the opposite," Schulman replied, before adding, "I love that I didn't win."
The TV personality didn't stop there, offering up his theory on why Bristowe may have had the upper hand in the competition.
'She Had a Little Bit of an Advantage'
"I think she had a little bit of an advantage," he said. "I just think being the girl, I think there is a slight advantage as a non-professional, because the male does so much guiding in dancing."
Schulman talked about his own experience with his partner Jenna Johnson as an example.
"Obviously Jenna was guiding me essentially too," he said. "As an untrained ballroom dancer, I think being the one that is led is inherently a little bit easier. I'm not trying to not give Kaitlyn her flowers. She's fantastic."
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'I'm Happy She Won'
Despite the loss, Schulman made it clear that he has no regrets about how the season ended.
"The reason I'm happy she won is because people come up to me now all the time and say like 'you should've won,'" he explained. "It's so much more fun to have people be like 'you got robbed,' ya know."
During his season, he was known for his exceptional technique and charisma, even earning the season's first perfect score for a Swan Lake-inspired Paso Doble, but ultimately finished the competition as the runner-up.
This is not the first time Schulman has expressed his thoughts.
Back in 2020, shortly after the finale aired, he told Entertainment Tonight, "In a weird way I think not winning actually was better."
"I had this weird moment where we were waiting for the results, and I sorta said in my head to myself, 'You know what, I don't need to win this.' Because I've achieved what I came on the show to achieve, which was just believing in myself and giving myself permission to not be a perfectionist and just have fun and do something that I love," he continued.
Before adding, "So I was happy that Kaitlyn won. I know how much that meant to her and how long she had wanted to both be on the show and obviously win."