Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh Claims He Failed Polygraph Test After FBI Agent Asked Bizarre Questions About Natalee Holloway's Murderer

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and youngest son in March 2023 and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

It was widely speculated that Murdaugh killed his family members in order to cover up his many financial crimes. Although the convicted murderer was offered a plea deal in the latter case, prosecutors are fighting to have the offer revoked after it was revealed that Murdaugh lied on a polygraph test conducted by an FBI agent in connection with the case.