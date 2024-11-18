5 Music Books Coming Out This Winter: Whitney Houston, The Bangles and More

Arriving on January 28, Neko Case's new memoir, The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You, will visit her childhood's painful memories and journey to the spotlight.

"I hope my story will cast a spell of love, invite everyone inside, and smash the illusion that we have no connection to each other," Case said of her book in a statement.

Author Susan Orlean added in a pre-release blurb, "This is a fierce, funny, moving memoir that will break your heart and patch it back up. Case's writing is as piercing and beautiful as her gorgeous singing, and will carry you away completely."