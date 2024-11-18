or
BREAKING NEWS
5 Music Books Coming Out This Winter: Whitney Houston, The Bangles and More

music books coming out this winter
Source: MEGA

OK! compiled some of the highly-anticipated memoirs, set to hit the shelves this winter!

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

'The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You' by Neko Case

the harder i fight the more i love you by neko case
Source: MEGA

'The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You' will be Neko Case's first book.

Arriving on January 28, Neko Case's new memoir, The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You, will visit her childhood's painful memories and journey to the spotlight.

"I hope my story will cast a spell of love, invite everyone inside, and smash the illusion that we have no connection to each other," Case said of her book in a statement.

Author Susan Orlean added in a pre-release blurb, "This is a fierce, funny, moving memoir that will break your heart and patch it back up. Case's writing is as piercing and beautiful as her gorgeous singing, and will carry you away completely."

'Protecting Whitney: The Memoir of Her Bodyguard' by David Roberts

protecting whitney the memoir of her bodyguard by david roberts
Source: MEGA

Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012.

Whitney Houston's former bodyguard, David Roberts, will revisit the late singer's highs and lows in the book Protecting Whitney: The Memoir of Her Bodyguard.

Part of the overview read, "Roberts was present for some of Houston's most challenging ordeals. And he was helpless as he watched those who claimed to love and support her look the other way because they saw her voice box as a cash machine. His heart was ultimately shattered as he witnessed her succumb to the one threat he could not protect her from: herself."

The book will be released on January 28.

'Wild West Village' by Lola Kirke

wild west village by lola kirke
Source: MEGA

Lola Kirke notably appeared in 'Mistress America' and 'Gone Girl.'

MORE ON:
memoir

In a series of essays, Lola Kirke will tell the story of her childhood and Hollywood journey in her debut book, Wild West Village, out on January 28.

'Eternal Flame: The Authorized Biography of The Bangles' by Jennifer Otter Bickerdike

eternal flame the authorized biography of the bangles by jennifer otter bickerdike
Source: MEGA

The Bangles were formed in 1981.

Jennifer Otter Bickerdike's Eternal Flame: The Authorized Biography of The Bangles, out on February 18, will share exclusive interviews and stories about The Bangles founding and current members, especially Debbi Peterson, Susanna Hoffs and Vicki Peterson.

"I think it's about time that our true story was told," the 63-year-old drummer said of the book. "People only see certain aspects of the Bangles, especially as the media has twisted the past and we have been misrepresented for a long time. Plus, certainly in the eighties, we were women making it in a man's world. I think that needs to be celebrated."

'Heartbreaker: A Memoir' by Mike Campbell

heartbreaker a memoir by mike campbell
Source: MEGA

Mike Campbell famously played with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell will drop his book, Heartbreaker: A Memoir, on March 18, 2025. It will cover his time with the band and their ups and downs in the music industry.

"This is my book. It's the story of a poor kid from Jacksonville, Florida who realized a dream through music," the musician said of his memoir in a statement.

He added, "It's a long journey through hard work, dedication and luck. Playing guitar and writing songs has been my inspiration and purpose. It's a story of hope, redemption and gratitude, a testimonial that dreams can come true if you believe in yourself and follow your truth. It took two years to write and it's a labor of love. I hope you enjoy the ride!"

