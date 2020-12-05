When we think of celebrities, we think of lavish houses, insanely nice cars and being able to spend money on just about anything and everything. However, it turns out that not all A-listers want to shell out cash — whether it’s at a restaurant or elsewhere.
From Lady Gaga to Mark Zuckerberg, scroll through the gallery below to see which Hollywood stars are cautious about their dolla dolla bills.
RACHAEL RAY
In her kitchen, only the finest EVOO will do. But the perky chef isn't so generous when she eats out. Ray has a reputation for tipping a measly 10 percent— and advised viewers of her show $40 a Day to do the same.
LADY GAGA
The "Shallow" singer has deep pockets, but she's a Monster budget shopper. "Why do people look at me like I'm crazy when I use coupons at [the] grocery or try bargaining at retail [stores]," she tweeted. "I'm from New York! Where's the sale rack?"
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
She tools around town in a $37,000 Eos and a $38,000 hybrid Bolt. Yet despite her fancy wheels, the Hunger Games star reportedly balks at shelling out a few bucks for valet parking.
HILARY SWANK
The Million Dollar Baby star pinches pennies by clipping coupons. "When you open the paper and see those coupons," she's said, "it's like dollar bills staring you in the face."
TIGER WOODS
The 2019 Masters Tournament winner is subpar in his treatment of the ladies. Multiple mistresses have claimed the Grand Slam champ hit them up to pay restaurant tips!
Carrie Underwood
Jesus, Take the Wheel! The country music queen once confessed that she likes to chow down on cheap eats at Subway. Guess she's still an Oklahoma gal at heart!
DWAYNE JOHNSON
The Rock got a mountain of bad publicity when he partied with pals until 4 a.m. at a Cleveland steakhouse — then left $10 on an $800 bill. The Fast & Furious star "isn't a Rock to me," his waiter groused. "Just a pebble."
LEBRON JAMES
The NBA superstar may be worth $480 million, but he's certainly not cavalier about his spending — especially when it comes to his cellphone. "I'm not turning on data roaming," he huffed, and once boasted that he's "still got Pandora with commercials."
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY
The Atonement actress makes no apologies for her recycled 2013 wedding dress, a pink tulle Chanel number she first wore on the red carpet in 2008 — and finally retired after spilling red wine on it. RIP!
MERYL STREEP
Mamma Mia! The Devil Wears Prada star asked designer Karl Lagerfeld to create a custom gown for the 2017 Oscars, then pulled the plug when he refused to pay her to wear it.
KRISTEN BELL
Is she not in a Good Place? Bell once wore a $45 frock from Target on the red carpet —which should come as no surprise, considering that her downscale, no-frills 2013 wedding to Parenthood actor Dax Shepard cost just $142!
KENDALL JENNER
She's no role model! Jenner once stiffed a bartender at a hip Brooklyn eatery, and another time threw a hissy fit when a waitress came after her for not paying for dinner — by throwing $20 bills in her face!
JEREMY PIVEN
The actor was in full diva mode when he treated a dozen friends to dinner at Nobu in Aspen and allegedly told the manager, "Thanks for nothing!" on the way out. He then left the waiter an Entourage DVD as a tip.
PAUL MCCARTNEY
The miserly music legend apparently doesn't believe in open bars. He actually charged guests for drinks at a posh party he threw for his ex-wife, Heather Mills!
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR
The Vampire Slayer and mom of two charges her kids when they don't finish their milk. ("Somebody's got to pay for that!") She also slashes costs by buying fish on sale at Whole Foods.
TYRA BANKS
Not lovin' it! The Dancing With the Stars host reportedly threw a holiday party for her talk show staffers at a dive bar, where a guy in a Santa suit handed out cold McDonald's cheeseburgers.
JULIA ROBERTS
America's sweetheart is always on the prowl for sweetheart deals. The Pretty Woman once tried to bargain down a vintage frock from $65 to $20 at a flea market. The seller wouldn't budge.
MARK ZUCKERBERG
Dislike! The Facebook CEO is the fourth-richest person on the planet, but when he rang in the New Year at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, a source said he went over his bill with a fine-tooth comb and argued over a $5 soda charge.
