Bad Rap: Music's World of Real-Life Violence — Tupac, Diddy, Notorious B.I.G and More

In 2001, Eminem was sentenced to two years of probation in Mount Clemens, Mich., after pleading guilty to a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The rapper also admitted he almost died in 2007 after suffering an overdose.

“Drugs became a part of the way I was living my life once I got signed,” he wrote. “When I first came out to L.A., me and some guys I was hanging out with used to go to Tijuana and we would buy drugs. Vicodin and that kinda s---. I don’t know how many times we did it, but it was so easy to go back and forth to do it."