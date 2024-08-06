'Heartbroken' MyKayla Skinner Begs Simone Biles to 'Put a Stop' to Online Bullying After Olympics Drama Fuels 'Death Threats'

As OK! previously reported, Biles, 27, made fun of Skinner's prior comments in which she said present day gymnasts "don't work as hard" as they used to, seemingly referring to Biles and her teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Hazyl Rivera.

Skinner claimed Biles reached out to her, and they seemingly made amends.

“You guys can imagine my surprise last week when I was celebrating our team winning gold just to see this brought up all over again by a caption on an Instagram post,” Skinner stated. “If Simone truly believes that I called our team lazy and lacking talent and if that’s really how she feels, I am really heartbroken over it."

“But not just heartbroken because it isn’t what I feel or even how I previously said, but because Simone’s latest post and others that followed it fueled another wave of hateful comments, DMs, articles and emails,” she added. “I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop.”