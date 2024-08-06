'Heartbroken' MyKayla Skinner Begs Simone Biles to 'Put a Stop' to Online Bullying After Olympics Drama Fuels 'Death Threats'
MyKayla Skinner wants to end her feud with Simone Biles once and for all.
After Biles revealed her former teammate blocked her on X, formerly known as Twitter, for mocking her prior comments after celebrating her 2024 Paris Olympics win, she is calling a truce.
“I love our country and don’t want to take anything away from our athletes,” the 27-year-old captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, August 6. “Let’s use this time to build each other up, not tear others down ❤️🇺🇸.”
“Watching people cheer on the bullying … is disgusting,” she said, noting that she's received a lot of "death threats" toward herself and her husband and child. “So please at this point, I’m just asking for it to stop for the sake of my family because enough is enough.”
As OK! previously reported, Biles, 27, made fun of Skinner's prior comments in which she said present day gymnasts "don't work as hard" as they used to, seemingly referring to Biles and her teammates Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Hazyl Rivera.
Skinner claimed Biles reached out to her, and they seemingly made amends.
“You guys can imagine my surprise last week when I was celebrating our team winning gold just to see this brought up all over again by a caption on an Instagram post,” Skinner stated. “If Simone truly believes that I called our team lazy and lacking talent and if that’s really how she feels, I am really heartbroken over it."
“But not just heartbroken because it isn’t what I feel or even how I previously said, but because Simone’s latest post and others that followed it fueled another wave of hateful comments, DMs, articles and emails,” she added. “I am asking you directly and publicly to please put a stop to this. Please ask your followers to stop.”
She concluded her rant by stating that Biles has been “an incredible champion for mental health awareness."
“A lot of people need your help now. We’ve been attacked in ways that I’m certain you never intended," she said.
People took to the comments section to say the girls should be pals and not fight anymore.
One person wrote, "Enough is enough! This has gone way too far and makes me sad to see the bullying and harassment. As your friend I am here for you and will continue to stand up for you. I know you and how amazing you are. So proud of you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️," while another said, "Proud of you sis. Owning your mistakes takes a lot of courage and standing up for it to stop takes even more. This message was perfectly articulated and I know your heart. Standing ovation from me.👏🏻🤟🏻."