Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Gushes Over 'Witnessing History' as Gymnast Wins Eighth Olympic Medal: Photos

Photo of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.
Source: @jowens/Instagram

Simone Biles won her fifth gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

By:

Jul. 31 2024, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Who’s the catch now?

On Tuesday, July 30, Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, 29, shared an Instagram post to congratulate his wife, 27, on her fifth Olympic gold medal.

simone biles husband jonathan owens history olympic medal photos
Source: @jowens/Instagram

Jonathan Owens shared photos alongside wife Simone Biles after the USA women's Olympic gymnastics team won gold.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥,” he said of Biles, who is known as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it ❤️🤍💙.”

Along with the sweet caption, the football player shared an image of Biles in an all blue ensemble, as Owens sported a “Simone” shirt, featuring pictures of the Ohio native. The couple cuddled up to one another while Owens held up her Olympic gold medal.

After the USA women’s Olympic gymnastics team’s win on Tuesday, July 30, Biles — who tied the knot with Owens in 2023 — has won five gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

The gymnastics world champion and the NFL player met back in 2020 on the dating app Raya. Biles has since been spotted supporting her man on the sidelines, while Owens has cheered his lady on at her biggest meets.

simone biles husband jonathan owens history olympic medal photos
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot in 2023 after meeting on a dating app.

As OK! previously reported, after Biles’ big win, she also shared a post, which seemed to be a dig at her former 2020 Tokyo Olympics teammate MyKayla Skinner.

Alongside the photo of herself and Suni Lee, 21, Jordan Chiles, 23, Jade Carey, 24, and Hezly Rivera, 16, Biles penned, "Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions."

simone biles husband jonathan owens history olympic medal photos
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Simone Biles won her eighth Olympic medal, five of which are gold.

The caption referenced Skinner’s recent video, where she claimed present day athletes "don't work as hard" as they used to.

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," she said while reacting to the gymnastics trials for Team USA.

simone biles husband jonathan owens history olympic medal photos
Source: @simonebiles/Instagram

Jonathan Owens recently faced backlash for claiming he was the 'catch' in his marriage with Simone Biles.

Skinner then put the blame on U.S. Center for SafeSport, a non-profit created to help end abuse in athletics, as to why she felt the level of talent was not as high.

"Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say. Which, in some ways is really good, but at the same time, to get to where you need to be in gymnastics you do have to be, I feel like, a little aggressive and a little intense," she continued.

Source: OK!

Skinner then received tons of backlash for her comments, which she insisted were "misinterpreted or misunderstood."

