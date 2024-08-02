OK Magazine
J.D. Vance Under Fire as Past Criticism of Gold Medalist Simone Biles Resurfaces After Her Historic Win at Paris Olympics

Composite photo of J.D. Vance and Simone Biles
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance's old comments are coming back to bite him.

By:

Aug. 2 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

An old interview featuring J.D. Vance criticizing Simone Biles has resurfaced after she made history at the 2024 Olympics.

jd vance past criticism simone biles resurface paris olympics
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles has won a record breaking 23 Olympic gold medals.

The 27-year-old gymnast achieved a historic milestone by becoming the most decorated gymnast in American history, and her triumph came as a redemption after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues.

The women's US gymnastics team's victory in the all-around finals, led by Biles, marked a significant moment in sports history. However, an old interview clip resurfaced shortly after her achievement, revealing Vance's criticism of the media's response to her Tokyo withdrawal.

Countless social media users dragged him as his words made the rounds again.

One user wrote, "Reminder that JD Vance criticized Simone Biles for taking time for herself to heal. He is the absolute worst."

Another commented, "Maybe they should add couch f------ as an event so he can go for the gold."

A third person theorized, "Vance has a low self-esteem, a feeling of inadequacy, which causes him to put down others so he can feel superior. It's a condition he needs to seek treatment for."

jd vance past criticism simone biles resurface paris olympics
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance criticized the response to Biles dropping out of the Tokyo Olympics.

In the clip, Vance, a Republican politician, expressed his views on Biles' decision to step back from the competition in July 2021, stating, “It’s understandable that she was going through an incredible amount of pressure, but what I find so weird about this – and it reflects on the media more than it does on Simone Biles – is that we’ve tried to turn a very tragic moment, Simone Biles quitting the Olympic team, into this act of heroism."

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance
Vance questioned the media's portrayal of Biles' actions, highlighting the pressure elite athletes face and criticizing the trend of glorifying individuals in their "weakest moments."

"Being an athlete at that level is incredibly tough," the Trump VP pick continued. "A normal response in this moment would be to say: ‘It’s just a shame that she’s going through this. It’s a shame that she quit.’ But instead, what our press has done, I think, is turn this into this weird therapeutic moment. ‘Let’s praise her for doing this.’ And I think that’s really where the problem herein lies."

jd vance past criticism simone biles resurface paris olympics
Source: MEGA

Biles' withdrawal was attributed to a condition called the 'twisties.'

Biles' withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics — which wound up taking place in 2021 due to COVID-19 — was attributed to the "twisties," a condition that causes gymnasts to lose control mid-air, posing a significant risk during routines.

Despite this setback, she exhibited resilience and determination during the all-around team final in Paris.

Source: ok!
jd vance past criticism simone biles resurface paris olympics
Source: MEGA

Several previous comments from Vance have surfaced in recent weeks.

The resurfacing of Vance's past controversial comments, including remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, has sparked criticism from both the left and the right.

His statements regarding Harris as a "childless cat lady" and his views on the Democratic leadership have drawn the most scrutiny.

Vance's original comment was made in 2021 during an appearance on Tucker Carlson's former Fox News show. The senator referred to Harris, now the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, as one of the “childless cat ladies” running the nation who “want to make the rest of the country miserable too."

He told Carlson, "If you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.”

