J.D. Vance Under Fire as Past Criticism of Gold Medalist Simone Biles Resurfaces After Her Historic Win at Paris Olympics

J.D. Vance's old comments are coming back to bite him.

An old interview featuring J.D. Vance criticizing Simone Biles has resurfaced after she made history at the 2024 Olympics .

The women's US gymnastics team's victory in the all-around finals, led by Biles, marked a significant moment in sports history. However, an old interview clip resurfaced shortly after her achievement, revealing Vance's criticism of the media's response to her Tokyo withdrawal.

The 27-year-old gymnast achieved a historic milestone by becoming the most decorated gymnast in American history, and her triumph came as a redemption after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues .

Countless social media users dragged him as his words made the rounds again.

One user wrote, "Reminder that JD Vance criticized Simone Biles for taking time for herself to heal. He is the absolute worst."

Another commented, "Maybe they should add couch f------ as an event so he can go for the gold."

A third person theorized, "Vance has a low self-esteem, a feeling of inadequacy, which causes him to put down others so he can feel superior. It's a condition he needs to seek treatment for."